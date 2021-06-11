MOUNTAIN 7 SOFTBALL: Laci Williams hurls Ridgeview to 4-2 win over John Battle for title

“I’ve waited a while for this and bided my time,” Williams said, “It’s a really big deal.”

Williams registered four strikeouts, was helped by a flawless defense and exhibited nerves of steel.

After Hanna Jo McReynolds of Battle hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Williams regrouped and got three straight outs.

Battle got runners on second and third base with one out in the seventh, but Williams struck out Ellie Keene and got Alyssa Kate Wallace to fly out to clinch the victory.

Battle (13-1) had beaten Williams and the Wolfpack by scores of 13-3 and 4-3 in the regular season. The Trojans have totaled 31 home runs this season and are averaging 8.9 runs per game, but couldn’t string together many hits against Williams.

“She kept us off balance for most of the game and did a really good job of making us chase,” said John Battle coach Hannah Light Cress.

Ridgeview posted a 9-4 semifinal victory at Wise County Central the day before as freshman Caiti Hill had two hits and eight RBIs.

“I think we took all the energy from yesterday and brought it over to today,” Williams said.