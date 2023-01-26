Mountain 7 race still daunting as ever

That the Mountain 7 District is the best high school girls basketball league in far Southwest Virginia remains a true statement.

That it is the most competitive district where teams must bring their best effort every single night if they wish to prevail is still factually correct as well.

The proof came again on Tuesday night as Union earned a 36-35 win over Wise County Central and Gate City held off Ridgeview for a 55-54 victory to shake things up a bit.

Gate City (13-3, 7-1) holds sole possession of first place at the moment.

Central (13-4, 6-2) is a game back in second place with Ridgeview (12-6, 5-3) and Union (10-6, 5-3) lurking.

Of course, it happens to work out that the major game on the docket tonight occurs when Gate City welcomes Wise County Central. The Blue Devils can give themselves an all-important two-game lead with a triumph, while Central can pull even atop the standings.

This will be the 34th meeting between the rivals and Central holds a 22-11 edge in the all-time series.

Meanwhile, the Union Bears asserted themselves as a contender with that win over Wise County Central.

“I think we are having a solid season with some quality wins,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. “But with Central being in first place going into the game, that was our biggest win of the season.”

Union’s roster features four seniors, four freshmen, one sophomore and one junior.

Gracy McKinney took a pass from Abby Slagle and converted the game-winning bucket with two seconds remaining in that aforementioned win over Central. Both players are seniors.

“Gracy is the ultimate teammate and she is always willing to do anything that we ask of her,” Bostic said. “She will guard the other team’s best player, whether it’s a guard or post player. She can play in the post on offense or start the offense if we need her to. She always plays hard and never complains.”

With the postseason looming, the Mountain 7 District title race is dramatic as usual.

“It was a big win, but we want to have more big wins,” Bostic said. “We want to be playing our best basketball come tournament time. We have four Mountain 7 games remaining and they are all important.”

***

The girls basketball team at Twin Valley High School made a statement with that 43-41 win over the homestanding Honaker Tigers on Tuesday night.

It was Honaker’s first loss to a Class 1 opponent since 2020 and the first Black Diamond District setback for the Tigers since 2018.

The Panthers didn’t have much time to relish the triumph as they beat Hurley on Wednesday and Council on Thursday to remain tied with Honaker for the top spot in the BDD.