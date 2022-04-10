Mountain 7 District Softball Preview

ABINGDON

The Falcons posted a 7-8 record last season, including an 11-4 win over Magna Vista in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.

Former Council head coach Randy Martin has since replaced Luke Wampler as the boss of the Falcons.

No information was provided by Abingdon, but the roster features seniors Sydney Nunley, Savannah Price, Allyson Yeary (.380) and Ashton Worley.

The junior cast includes Kendel Yates (.480, 18 RBIs), Grace Smith, Cathryn Henley, Madison Ashby, Gwyneth Honaker, Taylor Jennings, Hanna Matney and Alexa Ashby.

AHS (3-6, 1-2) defeated district rival Lee High last week.

GATE CITY

Veteran coach Cara Noe relies on six returning starters headlined by Abby Davidson.

A Walters State recruit, Davidson (.464) earned All Region 2D honors last season while sharing time at third base and pitcher.

Heavy-hitting junior Addie Gibson (.453) and sophomore Makayla Bays provide experience in the outfield.

The infield veterans are junior Savannah Monroe (.486) at first base, junior K.K. Baker (.352) at third and junior Kally Wood at second.

Junior Tori Fansler is the new face at shortstop, with sophomore Rylee Blevins at the other outfield spot and junior Kady Davidson at catcher. Baker provides depth in the circle.

The Blue Devils (7-9) defeated Abingdon in the Mountain 7 tourney last season, and then dropped an 11-4 decision to Lebanon in regional action.

GC (6-4, 3-0) is coming off an 8-1 thumping of John Battle on Thursday.

JOHN BATTLE

Hannah Cress has compiled an overall record of 33-6 as the coach of the Trojans, including a 14-2 mark last season.

Proven pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds returns in the circle for her senior season and she will be joined by five other returning starters.

That list of veterans includes Jordan Roulette-Wheeler at shortstop, Eden Wallace at third base and the outfield combination of Charleigh Gobble, Alyssa Kate Wallace and Natalie Collins.

Look for Saylor Baldwin at catcher, with Alexis Balthis at first base and Makayla Rutledge at second.

After winning its first 13 games last season, Battle lost 4-2 to Ridgeview for the Mountain 7 tournament title and then fell 8-7 to Wise County Central in the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.

The Trojans are currently 6-2.

LEE HIGH

The Generals earned just one victory last season, but six regulars return for coach Samantha Ely.

That young cast includes sophomores Jenna Turner, Sybella Yeary, Emma Fortner, Brooke Middleton, Chloe Calton and senior Kamrin Bishop.

Sophomore Drew Cox and senior Ally Bowen also returned but both are sidelined with season-ending injuries.

Lee High (3-5, 0-2) has two wins over Twin Springs this season.

RIDGEVIEW

The Wolfpack posted an 11-6 record last season behind fifth-year coach Kent Grant (38-23) en route to the first Mountain 7 tournament title in school history.

Six starters returned from that squad, including heavy-hitting sophomores Cait Hill (.426, 30 RBIs) at second base and Braelynn Strouth (.456, 13 stolen bases) at shortstop.

The other veterans include junior catcher Maggie Grant, junior third baseman McKenna McFall (.393), senior outfielder Brooke Frazier and junior outfielder Sagen Boyd.

Junior outfielder Macee Hensley and junior designate player Destiny Fleming were part-time starters. Hill, who pitched only eight innings last season, replaced durable Laci Williams in the circle.

The Wolfpack defeated Marion 11-5 in the Region 2D playoffs last season before falling to Lebanon 12-1.

Ridgeview opened this season with district losses against Wise County Central and Gate City.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

The Warriors are coming off a season to remember.

After winning two games in the Mountain 7 tournament, Wise Central (13-5) clipped Richlands and John Battle in the Region 2D playoffs before finally losing 7-3 to Lebanon in the championship.

Every starter except Maggie Shell has returned.

The experienced cast has junior Emily Sturgill at catcher, with sophomore Lauren Jackson joined by juniors Taylor Cochran and Gracie Mullins in the outfield. Senior Kaylee Crabtree is the designated player.

Infielders include senior Baylee Collins at first base, senior Jill Sturgill at second, senior Kat Hopkins at shortstop and junior Lexi Baker at shortstop.

Senior Bayleigh Allison handles the pitching duties along with Sturgill and Baker.

Wise Central (9-0, 3-0) currently averages 13 runs per game.

UNION

The Bears posted just one win last season. But the good news is that eight starters are back for coach Makenzie Brewer.

Ava Collingsworth brings experience in the circle as a sophomore, while junior Megan Day earned all-district honors last season at shortstop.

Sophomores Addison Toney, Lindsey Roberts and Braleigh Mullins are working in the infield along with freshman Aliyah Davidson.

The mix in the outfield includes senior Sarah Barnette, junior Hannah Mullins and sophomore Bella Bascope.

Union (3-3, 0-2) opened this season with three straight non-district wins.

