Mountain 7 District Boys Basketball Preview Capsules: Sizable frontcourt has hopes high for Abingdon

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Abingdon

2. Ridgeview

3. Gate City

4. Union

5. John Battle

6. Wise County Central

7. Lee High

ABINGDON FALCONS

Coach: Chris Hutton

Last season: 17-9

Key returners: Evan Ramsey, C, sr.; Dayton Osborne, F, sr.; Reece Ketron, F, jr.; Luke Honaker, G, soph.

Promising newcomers: Beckett Dotson, Landon Turman, Aaron Pomrenke, Grant Lambert, Tyler Rodgers

Key losses: Haynes Carter, Konnor Kilgore

Outlook: Hutton is the fifth different AHS head coach in nine years. He replaced Aaron Williams, who compiled a 45-24 record in three seasons.

A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High where he starred in basketball, Hutton has guided the AHS junior varsity squad the past five years.

The Falcons posted a 17-9 record last season and defeated Tunstall in the Region 3D playoffs before falling 71-31 to eventual state champ Cave Spring.

Size and interior defense are strong points with the 6-11 Ramsey, 6-9 Ketron and 6-4 Osborne.

Osborne average 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds this past winter, while Ramsey supplied 18 ppg. in seven games before he was sidelined by injury.

Abingdon is currently 2-0 as Ramsey averaged 28 points in a pair of wins against Tazewell.

Coach’s Quote: “We will do our best to play through our big men, and we are pushing each day to bond as a team.”

GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS

Coach: John-Reed Barnes

Last season: 12-13

Key returners: Eli McMurray, PG, jr.; Gunner Garrett, F, jr.; Brendan Cassidy, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Bo Morris, Cam Henderson, Layton Barnett

Key losses: Carson Jenkins, Ethan Dishner, Brady Edwards, Ryan Jessee

Outlook: Gate City is coming off a rare losing season.

The Blue Devils did reach the finals of the Mountain 7 tournament before falling to Union. GC then dropped a 58-51 decision to Virginia High in the Region 2D tournament opener.

McMurray (14.5 ppg, 4 assists per game) and Garrett are proven scorers, while Cassidy provides defense.

Morris, a sophomore who starts at forward, is a transfer.

GC opened this season with 71-52 loss to Tennessee High. Garrett (16 points) and Morris (14) set the pace on offense.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re a year older and hopefully that means we are more poised and prepared for the grind of the season. We bring back a lot of key pieces and we are also adding a few key pieces we did not have a year ago. We play a tough schedule and there is nowhere to hide.”

LEE HIGH GENERALS

Coach: Jamie Hackney

Record: 4-19

Key returners: Caleb Leonard, sr.; Brayden Hammonds, sr.; Byrnnen Pendergraft, soph.; Jacob Leonard, soph.

Promising newcomers: Konnor Early, Evan Scott, Chandler Mullins, Aiden Troutman

Key loss: Parker Chance

Outlook: Lee High ended last season with an 85-33 loss to Gate City in the district tournament.

The good news is that four starters return.

Hammonds averaged 18 points, including a 33-point effort against J. Frank White Academy.

Pendergraft is coming another huge season as the quarterback of the football team.

Lee High opened this season with two comfortable wins against Rye Cove. Pendergraft is averaging 23 points, while freshman Konnor Early contributed 10 in the second game.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re looking to build on the positives from last year. We still have a long way to go, but we’re growing.”

JOHN BATTLE TROJANS

Coach: Steve Posey

Last season: 7-16

Key returners: Gavin Ratliff, jr.

Promising newcomers: A.J. Barr, Brayden Emerson, Brendon Gibson, Broadie Bailey, Bryson Danser, Caleb Reynolds, Eli Meade, Jesse Owens, Zack Blackburn

Key losses: Nathan Spurling, Jon-Alan Richardson, Jon Blankenship

Outlook: The bad news is that seven seniors graduated.

The good news is that the junior varsity team posted an 18-1 record last season before falling to Union in the tournament finals.

Ratliff is only the only returning starter, but nine juniors are in the mix. Sophomore baseball standout Porter Gobble is an athletic player to watch.

After falling to Ridgeview in the first round of the district tournament, Battle ended last season with a 76-64 loss to Graham in the Region 2D playoffs.

Coach’s Quote: “This team has worked hard in practice. They’ve put the time and effort in to learn the system, and we are hoping for a successful season.”

RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK

Coach: Evan McCowan

Last season: 18-8

Key returners: Chantz Robinette, G, sr.; Cannon Hill, F, sr.; Koda Counts, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Branson Honaker, Kolter Scanlon, Connor Smith Logan Sutherland, Clayton Compton

Key loss: Austin Mullins

Outlook: Robinette is a marquee talent after averaging 18 points last season.

The powerful Hill (16.6 ppg. 8.3 rebounds per game) is coming off another solid football season, while junior guard Terran Owens averaged five points last year.

Look for sophomore and quarterback phenom Ryan O’Quinn to operate in the post.

The Wolfpack lost to Abingdon in the third place game of the 2022 district tournament, and then fell 89-86 to Marion in the Region 2D playoff opener.

Robinette pumped in 27 points and Hill added 18 as Ridgeview opened this season with a 67-52 win against J.I. Burton.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re very excited for the season and are looking forward to making our community and school proud with the way we play. As always, the Mountain 7 will be tough every night, but we believe if we focus on our purpose, follow our process and develop through teamwork we have the opportunity to be very competitive.”

UNION BEARS

Coach: Zack Moore

Last season: 22-6

Key returners: Peyton Honeycutt, sr.; Reyshawn Anderson, jr.

Promising newcomers: Kam Bostic, Braxton Bunch, Jake Reynolds, Austin Sykes, Hamilton Osborne

Key losses: Bradley Bunch, Caiden Bartee, Noah Jordan, Malachi Jenkins

Outlook: Honeycutt is the only returning starter from a core that advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals last season after winning the 2021 state title.

The 6-6 Bunch is now playing at the University of Pikeville.

Anderson, who doubles as the quarterback in football, is one of the top athletes in the district. Senior Devaughn Mitchell is also in the mix with juniors Brayden Wharton and sophomore Jace Cochran

After sweeping the district and regional titles last season, Union’s playoff run finally ended with a 74-68 home loss to James River in two overtimes.

Union also claimed the junior varsity district title.

Coach’s Quote: “We are starting over. There will be some growing pains, but we have good kids who have been around winning teams and I really like our potential.”

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL WARRIORS

Coach: Justin Boggs

Last season: 3-21

Key returners: Parker Collins, G, soph.; Chance Boggs, G, soph.; Ethan Collins, G, soph.; Casey Dotson, G, sr.; Braeden Church, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Luke Collie, Mason Gillenwater, Shawn Phillips

Key losses: Jack England, Logan Mullins, Gavin Hall, Hunter Kiser

Outlook: The only wins for Wise Central last year came against Lee High and Jenkins, Kentucky.

Wise Central opened this season with a 53-46 victory against Thomas Walker as Ethan Collins scored 23 points and Dotson added 11.

According to Boggs, team chemistry and established role players are team strengths. But the Warriors need to improve on defense.

Last season culminated with a 78-58 setback against Abingdon in the district tournament.

Coach’s Quote: “I feel good about our prospects. We struggled the last two years, but I know my guys and they are taking strides to turn this thing around. We just have to keep working hard and focus on what we can control each day.”