Mountain 7 District Baseball Preview

ABINGDON

The bad news for AHS fans is that 10 seniors graduated from a 17-1 team that advanced to the Class 3 title game.

The good news is that the new-look Falcons have generated nearly 12 runs per game en route to an 8-0 record.

The lone full-time returning starter is junior shortstop-pitcher Ethan Gibson, who has already committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Senior Cole Lambert, who doubled as the AHS quarterback in football, has been moved to third base after being sidelined by a leg injury last season.

Junior Luke Bedwell is working at catcher, with junior Landon Greer at first base and junior Jack Ferguson at second.

Senior Braiden Mock brings experience to an outfield that includes speedy freshman Elijah Parks and freshman Beckett Dotson.

Gibson anchors a pitching staff that has other capable arms in powerful freshman Jett Humphreys along with Lambert, Parks, and sophomores Ethan Grubb and Lucas Brooks.

Freshman Daniel Fellhauer recently suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

As has been the case with several AHS stars in recent years, Gibson, Humphreys and Fellhauer have all honed their skills by competing with elite summer travel ball organizations.

After sweeping the Mountain 7 regular season and Region 3D titles, the Falcons finally dropped a 6-3 decision to Independence in the Class 3 championship.

Five starters from that AHS team are now competing at the collegiate level, including Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth) and Luke Francisco at Carson-Newman.

GATE CITY

Five starters return from an 11-5 team that defeated Richlands and Virginia High in the Region 2D playoffs before falling 23-7 in the championship.

The veterans for coach Jonathan Salyer are sophomore catcher Luke Bledsoe, senior first baseman Carter Babb (.400), senior third baseman Ryan Jessee (19 RBIs), senior designated hitter Trevor Herron (.396) and junior outfielder Ethan Fleming.

Other regulars include senior Brevan Spivey at second base, freshman Brayden Cox at shortstop, sophomore outfielder Eli McMurray and junior outfielder John Little.

Jessee and Babb headline the pitching staff, which includes Little and freshman Zack DePriest.

The Blue Devils will miss current Southwest Virginia Community College players Jake Taylor, who hit .453 while posting a 5-1 pitching record. Babb has already committed to play at UVA Wise.

So far this season, Gate City (2-6, 1-3) has dropped district games against Abingdon, Wise Central and John Battle.

JOHN BATTLE

With a young lineup, the Trojans averaged 11 runs en route to a 7-0 record that included four district wins. The win streak ended Friday afternoon with a 14-4 loss to Providence Academy.

The mix of returning starters include senior catcher Will Purifoy, senior second baseman JonAlan Richardson, sophomore outfielder Broadie Bailey, senior outfielder Nolan Sailor, senior designated hitter Ryan Mix, sophomore pitcher Jackson Gayle and senior pitcher Noah Sills.

Freshman Evan Hankins is at first base, with freshman Elijah Childress at third. Freshman Porter Gobble will see time at shortstop, second and on the mound.

The deep cast of pitchers is headlined by Gobble and Hankins, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-hander who has already committed to play at the University of Tennessee. Gobble won his first four starts.

Pitching depth comes from Sailor, senior Gavin Ratliff and Childress.

John Battle lost 11-2 to Abingdon in the second round of last year’s Mountain 7 tournament. After defeating Tazewell 5-4 to open the Region 2D playoffs, the Trojans (10-6) were held hitless in a 5-0 loss against Lebanon.

LEE HIGH

The Generals (3-5, 2-3) collected nine hits en route to a 6-5 win at Wise County Central on Thursday.

Lucas Parsons was the star, striking out five and allowing just six hits.

Other players to watch include Bryce Moritz, Jacob Crouse, Caleb Leonard and pitcher Chandler Mullins.

After falling to John Battle to open last year’s district tournament, Lee High (4-10) ended the season with a loss to Lebanon in the Region 2D playoffs. That was the first regional berth for the Generals since 2013.

RIDGEVIEW

New coach Dewayne Stanley relies on a cast of multi-sport athletes.

The outfield includes three veterans in senior Tyler Mullins, junior Brady Fleming (.303) and junior Brandon Beavers.

Junior Blake Baker (.286) is back at catcher, with junior Hunter Goodman at third, junior Elijah Rasnick at first, and sophomore Terran Owens (.313) at shortstop.

Versatile juniors Cannon Hill and Koda Counts are sharing time at second base, with senior Reed O’Quinn serving as the designated hitter.

Beavers, Counts and Owens head the pitching staff.

Following a 0-13 record last season, Ridgeview (3-5) already earns a district win against Lee High this season.

Stanley formerly coached baseball at Haysi.

UNION

Following a 2-11 record last season, coach Dave Wyrick is looking to a group of returning starters.

The veterans include senior Seth Cox at first base along junior Espn Evans at second , junior John Ryan Hurley at shortstop and junior Eli Blanton at catcher.

Senior basketball stars Bradley Bunch (outfield) and Caiden Bartee (third base) also figure into the mix with senior football star Ethan Mabe. Junior Brady Adams is another versatile newcomer.

Freshman outfielder Cole Chandler and freshman pitcher Sam Whitman have already shown promise. Whitman has two wins for the Bears (4-5, 0-3) this season.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

The Warriors created a stir earlier this spring by averaging 12 runs en route to seven straight wins.

But Wise Central has opened district play with losses to Abingdon (10-0) and Lee High. The Warriors committed four errors in the 6-5 setback against Lee High.

Experienced coach J.W Salyers is blessed with one of the most experienced lineups in the area.

Senior starters include catcher Cam Foster, first baseman Tyson Tester, third baseman Preston Joyner along with outfielders Logan Sartin and Hunter Austin.

Juniors Ashton Bolling (second base), Robbie Wilson (shortstop) and Braeden Church (outfield) are also regulars.

Freshman Parker Collins is in the mix at designated hitter and pitcher.

Sartin is the ace on the mound, where is he joined by Wilson, senior Hunter Louden, Bolling and sophomore Cayden Hayes.

The Warriors (9-5) ended last season with an 8-3 loss to Virginia High in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs. Wise Central will be helped by the return of three players who were sidelined by injuries last season.

Catcher Evan Stanley is now a regular for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Ethan Mullins is at Alice Lloyd.

