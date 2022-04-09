 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mountain 7 District Baseball Preview

  • 0
ethan gibson

Ethan Gibson returns to play shortstop and pitch for Abingdon.

 Anthony Stevens Photo

ABINGDON

The bad news for AHS fans is that 10 seniors graduated from a 17-1 team that advanced to the Class 3 title game.

The good news is that the new-look Falcons have generated nearly 12 runs per game en route to an 8-0 record.

The lone full-time returning starter is junior shortstop-pitcher Ethan Gibson, who has already committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Senior Cole Lambert, who doubled as the AHS quarterback in football, has been moved to third base after being sidelined by a leg injury last season.

Junior Luke Bedwell is working at catcher, with junior Landon Greer at first base and junior Jack Ferguson at second.

Senior Braiden Mock brings experience to an outfield that includes speedy freshman Elijah Parks and freshman Beckett Dotson.

Gibson anchors a pitching staff that has other capable arms in powerful freshman Jett Humphreys along with Lambert, Parks, and sophomores Ethan Grubb and Lucas Brooks.

People are also reading…

Freshman Daniel Fellhauer recently suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

As has been the case with several AHS stars in recent years, Gibson, Humphreys and Fellhauer have all honed their skills by competing with elite summer travel ball organizations.

After sweeping the Mountain 7 regular season and Region 3D titles, the Falcons finally dropped a 6-3 decision to Independence in the Class 3 championship.

Five starters from that AHS team are now competing at the collegiate level, including Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth) and Luke Francisco at Carson-Newman.

GATE CITY

Five starters return from an 11-5 team that defeated Richlands and Virginia High in the Region 2D playoffs before falling 23-7 in the championship.

The veterans for coach Jonathan Salyer are sophomore catcher Luke Bledsoe, senior first baseman Carter Babb (.400), senior third baseman Ryan Jessee (19 RBIs), senior designated hitter Trevor Herron (.396) and junior outfielder Ethan Fleming.

Other regulars include senior Brevan Spivey at second base, freshman Brayden Cox at shortstop, sophomore outfielder Eli McMurray and junior outfielder John Little.

Jessee and Babb headline the pitching staff, which includes Little and freshman Zack DePriest.

The Blue Devils will miss current Southwest Virginia Community College players Jake Taylor, who hit .453 while posting a 5-1 pitching record. Babb has already committed to play at UVA Wise.

So far this season, Gate City (2-6, 1-3) has dropped district games against Abingdon, Wise Central and John Battle.

JOHN BATTLE

With a young lineup, the Trojans averaged 11 runs en route to a 7-0 record that included four district wins. The win streak ended Friday afternoon with a 14-4 loss to Providence Academy.

The mix of returning starters include senior catcher Will Purifoy, senior second baseman JonAlan Richardson, sophomore outfielder Broadie Bailey, senior outfielder Nolan Sailor, senior designated hitter Ryan Mix, sophomore pitcher Jackson Gayle and senior pitcher Noah Sills.

Freshman Evan Hankins is at first base, with freshman Elijah Childress at third. Freshman Porter Gobble will see time at shortstop, second and on the mound.

The deep cast of pitchers is headlined by Gobble and Hankins, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-hander who has already committed to play at the University of Tennessee. Gobble won his first four starts.

Pitching depth comes from Sailor, senior Gavin Ratliff and Childress.

John Battle lost 11-2 to Abingdon in the second round of last year’s Mountain 7 tournament. After defeating Tazewell 5-4 to open the Region 2D playoffs, the Trojans (10-6) were held hitless in a 5-0 loss against Lebanon.

LEE HIGH

The Generals (3-5, 2-3) collected nine hits en route to a 6-5 win at Wise County Central on Thursday.

Lucas Parsons was the star, striking out five and allowing just six hits.

Other players to watch include Bryce Moritz, Jacob Crouse, Caleb Leonard and pitcher Chandler Mullins.

After falling to John Battle to open last year’s district tournament, Lee High (4-10) ended the season with a loss to Lebanon in the Region 2D playoffs. That was the first regional berth for the Generals since 2013.

RIDGEVIEW

New coach Dewayne Stanley relies on a cast of multi-sport athletes.

The outfield includes three veterans in senior Tyler Mullins, junior Brady Fleming (.303) and junior Brandon Beavers.

Junior Blake Baker (.286) is back at catcher, with junior Hunter Goodman at third, junior Elijah Rasnick at first, and sophomore Terran Owens (.313) at shortstop.

Versatile juniors Cannon Hill and Koda Counts are sharing time at second base, with senior Reed O’Quinn serving as the designated hitter.

Beavers, Counts and Owens head the pitching staff.

Following a 0-13 record last season, Ridgeview (3-5) already earns a district win against Lee High this season.

Stanley formerly coached baseball at Haysi.

UNION

Following a 2-11 record last season, coach Dave Wyrick is looking to a group of returning starters.

The veterans include senior Seth Cox at first base along junior Espn Evans at second , junior John Ryan Hurley at shortstop and junior Eli Blanton at catcher.

Senior basketball stars Bradley Bunch (outfield) and Caiden Bartee (third base) also figure into the mix with senior football star Ethan Mabe. Junior Brady Adams is another versatile newcomer.

Freshman outfielder Cole Chandler and freshman pitcher Sam Whitman have already shown promise. Whitman has two wins for the Bears (4-5, 0-3) this season.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

The Warriors created a stir earlier this spring by averaging 12 runs en route to seven straight wins.

But Wise Central has opened district play with losses to Abingdon (10-0) and Lee High. The Warriors committed four errors in the 6-5 setback against Lee High.

Experienced coach J.W Salyers is blessed with one of the most experienced lineups in the area.

Senior starters include catcher Cam Foster, first baseman Tyson Tester, third baseman Preston Joyner along with outfielders Logan Sartin and Hunter Austin.

Juniors Ashton Bolling (second base), Robbie Wilson (shortstop) and Braeden Church (outfield) are also regulars.

Freshman Parker Collins is in the mix at designated hitter and pitcher.

Sartin is the ace on the mound, where is he joined by Wilson, senior Hunter Louden, Bolling and sophomore Cayden Hayes.

The Warriors (9-5) ended last season with an 8-3 loss to Virginia High in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs. Wise Central will be helped by the return of three players who were sidelined by injuries last season.

Catcher Evan Stanley is now a regular for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Ethan Mullins is at Alice Lloyd.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

Mountain 7 District Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Abingdon

2. John Battle

3. Wise County Central

4. Gate City

5. Lee High

6. Union

7. Ridgeview

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History with Hayes: Scott Church

History with Hayes: Scott Church

The 6-foot-2 Church was the quarterback of the Indians’ state title-winning football team, a well-rounded guard in hoops and the sure-handed shortstop for a baseball squad that won a second consecutive VHSL Group A state championship. A true hometown hero.

Prep Roundup for April 4

Prep Roundup for April 4

Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.

PREP ROUNDUP: Belcher powers Lebanon past Virginia High

PREP ROUNDUP: Belcher powers Lebanon past Virginia High

Plenty of area athletes has big games on diamonds and soccer pitches on Thursday night. That includes Nick Belcher (Lebanon) and Tyson Mitchell (Sullivan East) in baseball, and softball standouts Carrie Patrick (Virginia High) and Rachel Rife (Richlands). Elliott Walters (Abingdon) and Matthew Cardosa (Tennessee High) starred in boys soccer. 

McClung magnificent in G League Playoffs

McClung magnificent in G League Playoffs

The former Gate City High School star scored a game-high 27 points and also dished out 10 assists in helping his team earn a 134-123 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.

PREP ROUNDUP: Holston, John Battle throw no-hitters

PREP ROUNDUP: Holston, John Battle throw no-hitters

Jordan Ezzell and Brycen Richardson (Holston) and Evan Hankins, Gavin Ratliff, Broadie Bailey and Nolan Sailor (John Battle) combined for no-hitters in prep baseball on Wednesday night. That is just a few of the standouts on the baseball and softball diamonds in the region. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung returns to court

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung returns to court

Mac McClung made his return to the court on Saturday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League and scored 24 points in a 128-125 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts