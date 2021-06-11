MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL TOURNEY: Abingdon rolls past John Battle, 11-2

ABINGDON, Va. – The time has come for the prolific Abingdon baseball team to chase after the elusive state championship it has coveted in recent years.

The Falcons were actually involved in a tight game for a while Friday, but the cream eventually came to the top and the Falcons rolled to an 11-2 semifinal win over John Battle in Mountain 7 District tournament play.

Veteran coach Mark Francisco was glad to dodge the rain at Falcon Park and get in a game which was subject to a 30-minute delay after one batter.

“It was a really good game,” the longtime Abingdon mentor said. “We haven’t played in over a week and I thought it was good for both teams.

“Battle played a good game and was only down 4-2 there in the sixth with the go-ahead run at the plate. We were able to put a good inning together there after that to open it up a little. But I think it was good for both teams to play and hopefully it will help us both as we move along in the postseason.”

The postseason looks very rosy for the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who will hold the top seed in Region 3D play next week.

Class 3 Abingdon has now outscored its opposition 192-17 this season.