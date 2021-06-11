MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL TOURNEY: Abingdon rolls past John Battle, 11-2

ABINGDON, Va. – The time has come for the prolific Abingdon baseball team to chase after the elusive state championship it has coveted in recent years.
The Falcons were actually involved in a tight game for a while Friday, but the cream eventually came to the top and the Falcons rolled to an 11-2 semifinal win over John Battle in Mountain 7 District tournament play.
Veteran coach Mark Francisco was glad to dodge the rain at Falcon Park and get in a game which was subject to a 30-minute delay after one batter.
“It was a really good game,” the longtime Abingdon mentor said. “We haven’t played in over a week and I thought it was good for both teams.
“Battle played a good game and was only down 4-2 there in the sixth with the go-ahead run at the plate. We were able to put a good inning together there after that to open it up a little. But I think it was good for both teams to play and hopefully it will help us both as we move along in the postseason.”
The postseason looks very rosy for the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who will hold the top seed in Region 3D play next week.
Class 3 Abingdon has now outscored its opposition 192-17 this season.
“We do have a talented team and we’ve had a good year, but our region is absolutely loaded and 3A baseball in Virginia is loaded,” Francisco said. “But these kids aren’t intimidated and they’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Meanwhile, Battle (9-5) will be the No.2 seed in the Region 2D tournament.
Abingdon’s victory ended the 2021 Mountain 7 tournament prematurely – due to all the wet weather – with region play set to open on Monday.
After yesterday afternoon’s Gate City-Wise County Central semifinal game was rained out and canceled, the region opted for a blind draw to determine the Mountain 7’s top three seeds for the Region 2D playoffs.
Gate City, John Battle and Wise Central had all tied with 8-4 district records this season, so this method was seen as a fair way to go.
The Blue Devils gained the top seed, followed by Battle and No. 3 Wise Central. Lee is the No. 4 seed out of the Mountain 7.
Gate City and John Battle will both have first-round home games.
Abingdon posted a four-run third inning and a seven-run sixth to control Battle.
The Falcons banged out 12 hits, with Caleb Collins, Luke Francisco, Chase Hungate, Ethan Gibson and Jake Thacker each collecting a pair.
A two-run Gibson single and an RBI-groundout by Jake O’Quinn helped Abingdon to its 4-1 edge, after Battle had scored in the first for a 1-0 lead.
Hungate mashed a two-run triple to highlight the sixth-inning outburst, which also included a two-run double by Thacker.
Ethan Ketron reached base four times and scored two runs for Abingdon.
Relief pitcher Brant Boggs picked up the win with three innings of shutout work.
Bryson Almany and Ryan Mix both had RBIs for the Jimmy Gobble’s Trojans, who collected eight hits on the evening.
Zach Smith bagged three hits for Battle, including a pair of doubles.