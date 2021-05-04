Mountain 7 Baseball: Expectations high as senior-laden Falcons return to diamond

Lee High opened the 2021 season by making seven errors in a 16-4 loss to Wise County Central.

RIDGEVIEW

Dewayne Stanley is the new coach for the Wolfpack.

The first obstacle for Stanley came when sophomore pitching ace Cannon Hill was sidelined by an injury during basketball season.

Sophomores Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts now handle the mound duties along with freshman Terran Owens. Sophomore Blake Baker is the catcher.

The infield includes sophomores Hunter Goodman (first base) and Owens (second) along with Counts at third and senior football star Trenton Adkins at shortstop.

Sophomore Brady Fleming will be joined in the outfield by senior Hunter Neece and junior Tyler Mullins. Junior Bryson Mullins is the designated hitter.

The Wolfpack (2-15) lost to John Battle in the opening round of the 2019 district tourney. Ridgeview opened this season with a 17-0 loss against Abingdon.

“This will be the first year on the varsity for most of our players, as well as my first year,” Stanley said, “I’m looking for improvement as the year goes on.”

WISE CENTRAL