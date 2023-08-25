The opening night of high school football season in far Southwest Virginia is a time for hope, restoration and community pride.

No matter the condition of the local economy, folks gather in large numbers to support their hometown heroes and dream of state titles.

The sight of school buses making late-night treks through the mountains and valleys on a Friday night is fodder for a Disney movie or Kenny Chesney song.

Fans of short track racing know the vibe.

From Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat to Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn, the Saturday night shows serve as bonding experiences that celebrate local talent and promote regional businesses.

Just spotting a race car being transported on Interstate 81 or Route 58 via an open trailer once created a spark that lingered.

Before races, drivers, mechanics and fans still take time to swap stories at the Hardee’s in St. Paul and McDonald’s in Rural Retreat.

These dream weavers talked of someday moving up the ranks to the glory land of NASCAR or at least competing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Far Southwest Virginia may lack five-star attractions, but the river of pride never stops flowing here.

Pit Stops: Knoxville drivers Chad Finchum and Trevor Bayne have lined up rides for the Sept. 15 Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bayne will be in the No. 19 Toyota owned by Joe Gibbs, while Finchum will drive for the SS GeenLight Racing team owned by former racer Bobby Dotter. Bayne, an analyst at Fox Sports, will also compete in the Daytona and Texas races for Gibbs this season. Finchum plans to drive for the SS GeenLight operation in the Sept. 2 event at Darlington and the Oct. 28 race at Martinsville Speedway. The Food City 300 will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet…

Highlands Motorsports driver Caden Kvapil, 16, won Saturday’s CARS Tour Pro Model event in dominant fashion at Tri County Motor Speedway in Hudson, North Carolina. It was the second victory of the season for Kvapil, who also grabbed the points lead over Katie Hettinger entering the Oct. 7 event as South Boston Speedway. “It wasn’t the best year to start off, but the last four races have shown what we’re truly capable of. We’ve been trying to get the points lead for a while. Being the leader feels nice, but we’ll have to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”…Kyle Dudley (Roanoke) and Chase Dixon Motorsports driver Colby Higgins (Valdosta, Ga.) split the Late Model features Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park while 16-year-old Blayne Harrison (Tazewell) clinched the Late Model track title. Higgins is a student at Valdosta State University, which is located 542 miles from Coeburn. The full list of winners included Joey Sykes (Dante) in Street Stock, Brett Compton (Richlands) in Mod 4, Brandon Sutherland (Johnson City) in Pure 4 and West Virginia’s Harvey Harrison in the two Super Cup Stock Car Series events…

Keith Griffitts (Sugar Grove) earned another victory Saturday at Wythe Raceway in the 14-car Super Street Field. The win list included Kevin Atwell (Rural Retreat) in Pro Mini, JR Davis (Rural Retreat) in Modifieds, Nathan Walker (Hamptonville, N.C.) in 602 Crate Late Models, Travis Quesenberry (Marion) in UCAR and Jaycob Johnson (Draper) in KCAR…Bruce Crumbley (Kingsport) and Keith Helton (Kingsport) took Late Model Sportsman wins last Friday at Kingsport Speedway. It was the fifth victory of the season for Helton. Crumbley earned his triumph after Derek Lane (Kingsport) was disqualified in post-race inspection. Josh Collins (Kingsport) stormed to victory No. 14 in Beginner FWD class, while Kevin Canter (Abingdon) won for the sixth time in Mod 4. The other winners were Kenny Absher (Kingsport) in Pure 4 and Luke Fox in Street Stock. On Tuesday, track officials placed Helton on probation for the remainder of the season and levied a $1,000 fine for a conduct violation following the second Late Model feature where Helton and driver Jacob York (Asheville) were involved in a heated discussion and scuffle in the pits…

The DER Bracket Series program will be held at Bristol Dragway on Saturday and Sunday, while the Mega Series motocross returns to Muddy Creek Raceway on Sunday.