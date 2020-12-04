MOTORSPORTS: Bristol Dirt Nationals coming to BMS in March

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that a program dubbed the Bristol Dirt Nationals will be held March 15-20 on the new dirt surface at BMS.
The Nationals, which will include Super Late Models and several grassroots dirt classes, will serve as a preview for the March 27-28 Food City Dirt Race weekend featuring the NASCAR Cup and Truck series.
The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted and produced by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minn., a company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events. The company recently worked with BMS sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway on its Duel in the Desert event.
Details on the grassroots dirt classes will be announced later. Tickets, camping and participant pricing will also be announced in the coming days.
“We are looking forward to having the Super Late Models and many other popular dirt classes back at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals as we kick-off several weeks of dirt racing Bristol style in 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Having the opportunity to showcase some amazing dirt track racing during our 60th anniversary really is very special, given the overall roots of racing and the history that dirt has here at The Last Great Colosseum. It’s important to have some racing on the fresh dirt track to seed it properly before NASCAR arrives the following week, and we also wanted to give some of our local dirt track racers the opportunity to enjoy the Bristol dirt experience as well.”
Bristol Motor Speedway converted its surface to dirt in 2000 and 2001 for World of Outlaws and Super Late Model races.
The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR apps under the monthly subscription option.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to produce the Bristol Dirt Nationals at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Mike Van Genderen, promoter and track prep architect who will lead the event production of the Bristol Dirt Nationals for the X.CELERATED team.
“We view this event as history-making as it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of our grassroots racers to experience dirt track racing at such a tradition-rich racetrack as Bristol.”
