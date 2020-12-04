MOTORSPORTS: Bristol Dirt Nationals coming to BMS in March

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that a program dubbed the Bristol Dirt Nationals will be held March 15-20 on the new dirt surface at BMS.

The Nationals, which will include Super Late Models and several grassroots dirt classes, will serve as a preview for the March 27-28 Food City Dirt Race weekend featuring the NASCAR Cup and Truck series.

The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted and produced by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minn., a company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events. The company recently worked with BMS sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway on its Duel in the Desert event.

Details on the grassroots dirt classes will be announced later. Tickets, camping and participant pricing will also be announced in the coming days.

“We are looking forward to having the Super Late Models and many other popular dirt classes back at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals as we kick-off several weeks of dirt racing Bristol style in 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway.