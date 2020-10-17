MOTOCROSS: Zach Osborne's AMA 450 title win came with some tense moments

Osborne credited Baker for setting the stage for his comeback.

A legendary and feared South African native who operates his sprawling “Bakers Factory” training ground from Center Hill, Florida, Baker has worked with iconic riders such as James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey, MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden and Marvin Musquin.

“Aldon has been instrumental to my career over the last three or four years,” Osborne said. “Aldon has always had success but he hadn’t dealt with lot of injuries with his riders.

“This season was our first big injury together. Aldon was in the trenches with me through all that, so I think it was rewarding for him to see me come out on the other side and win the championship.”

There was nothing cheap about Osborne’s run to glory. He led the series with four overall wins and six podium finishes en route to becoming just the 12th rider to win the 250 and 450 championships.

Osborne said the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic played a part in his aggressive approach.

“I knew it would be important to attack from day one, earn some points and try to create a gap because nobody was sure how long the series would go or how far we would make it,” Osborne said.