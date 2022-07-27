Motivation comes from season-ending loss for Vikings’ senior captains on pitch

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One loss still lingers from the 2021 season for the Tennessee High girls soccer team.

A 2-1 setback to Elizabethton in the District 1-AA semifinals, which extended the season for the Cyclones for what turned out to be four more games – falling one goal short of a state tournament berth - while the Vikings were left sitting at home.

“It definitely has made us mad,” Tennessee High senior goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty said. “Obviously we see things on social media. We all were crying because it was the end of our season and we see Elizabethton posting about it.

‘It just fuels us to get better because we know we have beat them and we should have beat them so we are definitely going to work hard.”

Tennessee High had defeated Elizabethton 3-0 in their lone regular season meeting, but the Cyclones won 2-1 when it counted most.

“We are looking for a little revenge,” Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney said. “Elizabethton knocked us out when I thought we should have advanced a little bit further and I think these girls are hungry to get revenge for that little mishap we had.”

They will have to do it without several talented graduated seniors, including Chloe Arnold, the third of a trio of sisters who have been so instrumental to Tennessee High success in recent seasons. Other losses included Amelia Teri and Catherine Parker, leaving a hole in the midfield for the Vikings.

The cupboard, however, is far from empty for Mooney.

“We have a lot of returning players. We have eight returners, we have got a couple of girls coming off ACL surgeries so I am excited they are going to be back on the field for us to help us out,” he said. “We have got a lot of experience and I think we are going to do well this year.”

Replacing the scoring of Arnold won’t be a one-person job.

“It is going to be a team effort for sure, but I really like it,” Mooney said. “I think we are going to be very dynamic in the final third and it wouldn’t surprise me if we are able to distribute the goals around and be a little more potent offense. They are going to be pretty good for us up top.”

Senior captain Riley Miller will be expected to provide some punch, along with junior transfer Abby Littleton and sophomores Lana Lavinder and Aryanna Patterson, who is returning from an ACL injury.

“I think we can be more creative this year in the way that we get past the defense, Abby is really fast and so is Ari so hopefully that will work out,” Miller said. “I feel like I am pretty good at crossing the ball in to help create more scoring opportunities for them.”

There isn’t as much uncertainty on the back line, with seniors McKinley Swift, Hannah Plumbar and Paige Helms, and sophomore Chase Wolfenbarger all back as starters. Helms, who joins Flaherty and Miller as captains, is returning from her own ACL knee surgery.

“I think we are going to definitely carry the team back in the defense with all of us returning and helping push the team forward and getting the ball up the field to Riley and other girls,” said Helms, who isn’t the first family member to be captain for the Vikings. “It is definitely a great feeling because I am following my sister’s footsteps and she is always the one I looked up to and being able to be a captain like she was and being strong this year.”

Some of them could get moved to the midfield if needed as the Vikings look to fill roles there.

“I am still working on that one. We are going to figure something out,” Mooney said. “We have got some pieces. I have just got to figure out how they are going to fit the best right now. Lana is one of our midfielders and she is going to do well and then we just have to figure out who we need to get around her and how it can fit best for our team.”

All will serve as security for Flaherty, who returns for her fourth season as a starter in the pressure packed role as goalkeeper for the Vikings. She is efficient as preventing balls from getting into the back of the net, while also serving as a vocal coach on the field.

“It is very big that back there I am talking to the girls because I can see everything that they also can’t see. If I am not talking then they can’t find possible open opportunities,” she said. “As well as on defense, if they are not stepping up [opponents] are going to get easy, open shots which could end up in the back of the net.

“It is very important that not only am I doing my best and just working hard, but I am also talking and encouraging all the girls on the field as well. I feel like our back line was pretty successful last year and we are hoping for the same this year.”

Tennessee High, which opens its season in the Smoky Mountain Cup against Stone Mountain on Aug. 19, faces an uphill battle in Class 2A regional play with state powerhouse Greeneville, which advanced to the state semifinals last season. The Greene Devils won state titles in 2019-20 and 2015-16.

“Greeneville is still a big juggernaut down there.” Mooney said. “They didn’t come home with the crown last year, but they are going to be tough.”

At least there is just one team in the way of advancing far in 2A. Tennessee High was in 3A just two years ago and they were faced with overcoming both Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, followed by regional tilts against the larger Knoxville-area schools.

“The biggest thing is once you get past our juggernaut it is not as tough swimming as what it was in triple-A. We were having to go down to Bearden or Farragut,” Mooney said. “It is daunting, but it is not something we haven’t been up against for quite some time so we are pretty used to it.”

Tennessee High, which has a preseason varsity roster of 17, will definitely be looking forward to its home opener on Aug. 23 against Elizabethton. If the Vikings can stay healthy, Mooney is confident in a successful season ahead.

“I definitely think our experience is one of the things that helps us. We are bringing back a lot of girls, especially on defense that have logged a good bit of minutes,” Mooney said. “I think we are going to do some things offensively. I think we are going to be very dynamic and be able to put the ball in the back of the net.”