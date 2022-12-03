Motivated Clements, G-Men run past Raiders

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Ty’Drez and the Bluefield thumpers are headed back to the main stage of Virginia High School League football.

Behind another potent mix of speed and strength, the Graham G-Men rolled to a 36-20 win over the Appomattox Raiders in the Class 2 football semifinals at Mitchell Stadium.

Graham (13-0) will face Central Woodstock (11-2) next Saturday for the title at Salem in a 4:30 start. The G-Men fell to King William in last year’s championship.

Saturday’s script for Graham was familiar to fans across far Southwest Virginia. Operating behind a physical line fronted by 6-3 seniors Cody Dolin and Connor Roberts, junior Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

Clements was fueled by an extra dose of motivation since Appomattox featured Virginia Tech recruit Jonathan Pennix in the backfield.

“Yes, it hyped me up knowing that I was playing against a big recruit like that,” Clements said.” I have a lot of respect for (Pennix) and I could tell he was a nice runner. This was a good matchup, but I had to show what I could do and that I deserve a chance to play in college.”

Pennix collected 138 yards on 11 carries, including a 37-yard scoring run off a dive play in the third quarter.

After Pennix broke off several long runs in the first half, Graham defensive coaches Dennis Palmer, Rex Bradshaw and Reed Oakes devised some clever adjustments. It worked.

“We did a good job on (Pennix) for the most part, and those adjustments really helped to slow their offense overall,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “We wanted to force them into third and long situations and make them uncomfortable.”

Behind Clements and relentless senior quarterback Brayden Meadows, Graham rushed for a total of 396 yards. Meadows contributed 130 yards rushing and two scores on 21 carries.

“Having Brayden break off runs keeps the defense guessing and opens a lot of doors for us on offense,” Clements said.

Appomattox opened the game in style by driving to the Graham 2-yard line on its opening series before fumbling. The G-Men followed with an 11-play, 98-yard scoring drive that included 10 runs.

The Raiders lost three fumbles in the first half.

Six-foot-four junior quarterback Grayson Peterson supplied two scores for the Raiders, but Graham took a 23-14 lead into halftime with 248 yards rushing.

Graham opened the second half with a 70-yard drive that covered nearly five minutes and featured all runs.

The Raiders closed to within 29-20 in the third quarter, but Clements and Meadows continued to find and create extra yards with second effort.

“Ty’Drez has gotten stronger and Meadows is a bulldog,” Tony Palmer said. “We’ve got a nice 1-2 punch, along with a 3-4 punch. We ask a lot from our backs, and they are up to the task.”

Meadows had a special guest at Saturday’s game in his brother Brody, a former Graham standout and current Virginia Tech offensive lineman.

“It was awesome to have my brother here to watch my last game at Mitchell Stadium,” Brayden said. “Winning this game is an amazing feeling and now we’re hoping to take care of some unfinished business next week in Salem.”

Appomattox rushed for 225 yards but lost the ball on four fumbles and one interception by Tristian Hass on a fake punt.

“It was not the prettiest game, but our guys gutted it out,” Tony Palmer said.

The Raiders held a long and emotional team meeting after the loss.

‘It was definitely a frustrating day,” Pennix said. “We felt like we could have won, but we turned the ball over too much.”

What sort of review did Pennix give his running mate from Graham?

“(Clements) is a dynamic athlete who is really fast,” Pennix said. “The coaches have a lot of plays designed for (Clements) to get to his spots, and he can make a lot of plays by himself. We tried to make him go inside in the second half, but he still broke free.”

Clements is listed on the Graham roster at just 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. The Graham standout has added bulk and power since last season thanks to strength and conditioning coach “Big Mike” Horton.

“Big Mike puts us in that weight room every day and it has paid off,” Clements said. “But I wouldn’t be doing anything without my lineman.

“We all watch film and go over techniques together before every game. Then, we just follow the plan.”

Appomattox 7 7 6 0-20

Graham 14 9 6 7-36

Scoring Summary

G – Clements 4 run (Nash kick)

A — Peterson 65 run (Rubio kick)

G – Hughes 5 run (Nash kick)

A – Peterson 1 run (Rubio kick)

G – Clements 4 run (Nash kick)

G – Safety, runner tackled in end zone

G – Meadows 2 run (Nash kick)

A — Pennix 37 run (run failed)

G – Meadows 20 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 7, G 15; Rushes-Yards: A 26-225, G 59-396; Passing Yards: A 42, G 18; Comp-Att.Int.: A 7-15-1, G 2-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 4-4, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: A 3-25, G 9-60; Punts-Average: A 0-0, G 1-35