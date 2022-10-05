Motivated by memories: Vikings still have big goals ahead

One season ago the Tennessee High volleyball team rolled through the Three Rivers Conference with an unblemished record.

The memories get darker after that.

“Last year we also went undefeated in regular season and then got to the district tournament and blew it,” Tennessee High volleyball coach Mary C. Johnson said. “We only lost two seniors off that team so everybody other than the incoming freshmen were part of that team last year.”

They don’t want a repeat.

“I think the girls will be disappointed if they don’t win the district tournament, but we also know we have got a lot of work ahead of us,” said Johnson, whose Vikings have qualified for next week’s Region 1-AA tournament at Greeneville.

Tennessee High (28-6) faces Sullivan East in the District 1-AA championship tonight at Unicoi County High School. These clubs met at the same point last season, with the Patriots finishing on top on their way to Murfreesboro.

This time the Patriots – who defeated Volunteer on Wednesday to earn a regional berth- will have to beat the preseason favorite Vikings twice to be district tournament champs.

“Sometimes when you are picked number one, a lot of times kids don’t handle that pressure very well, but these kids have handled it,” Johnson said. “Their goal this year is to go to the state tournament and we have got a lot of work to get there. There are a lot of steps in front us, but as long as we take it one day at a time and don’t get ahead of ourselves, I think we will be OK.”

So far the Vikings have done just fine. Contributions have come from the entire 14-girl roster, led by Madison Blair (277 kills, 245 digs), Sophie Meade (228 kills, 261 digs, .266 hitting percentage), Marley Johns (.215 kills, 291 hitting percentage, 54 blocks), Bree Adams (580 assists) and Sydnee Pendland (443 digs, 63 aces).

Ashton Blair (177 kills, 273 assists) has been lost with an ankle injury.

Yet, Johnson said one attribute stands out about this team.

“How much they love each other. It’s a weird group, right now we are dressing 14. We have three sets of sisters on the team, one of them fractured her ankle last week,” Johnson said. “They are just so close. I think one thing that is a serious advantage for us is how close-knit our girls are and how they just don’t want to let each other down.”

The goals are set for Tennessee High, which will open Region 1-AA play next Tuesday, with Greeneville hosting the Vikings, Sullivan East and Grainger. Last year Tennessee High and Sullivan East advanced to the region finals, with the Patriots finishing on top, hosting a substate match and advancing to state competition.

Tennessee High fell one match short of their first state tourney berth since 2017 with a loss at Anderson County.

“You have got to finish top two, but really the important thing is you really need to win the region, that way you will host a substate game,” said Johnson, whose Vikings are 16-1 at Viking Hall over the last two seasons. “It is a little bit different when you play at home. It is a lot different for us…

“I honestly think we have the talent to do it, it is just a matter if we can compose ourselves well enough mentally just to play, not to overthink it and just to play.”

Johnson is a volleyball lifer, having played for Judy Wallace at Abingdon, and later starring at Emory & Henry College. She knows what attracts girls to the sport.

“Volleyball is a crazy game. It is exciting and it is a game of composure and emotions and power. You just never know what is going to happen night to night,” Johnson said. “It is not like basketball or football where you can throw it to a certain kid...

“In volleyball you don’t know where the ball is going to go. You have to have everybody mentally and physically ready every night.”

She has become adept at doing just that. After spending eight years as head volleyball coach at Abingdon, Johnson is now in her 15th season at Tennessee High. She recorded the 377th win of her Vikings’ career on Tuesday, passing Peggy Dempsey for most in school history.

“Even to be mentioned in the same sentence with Peggy Dempsey is an absolute honor for me. Volleyball started for me as a young kid at Abingdon in the Judy Wallace era. She was an icon in Abingdon and then I was coached by her,” said Johnson, who posted an appreciation post on Facebook on Wednesday. “I have received so much love today for breaking that record, but the biggest thing for me about breaking that record is honestly just being able to be called ‘Coach.’

“Whether it is current players, former players, kids that have their own families now, kids that are also coaching, everybody still calls me ‘Coach J’ or ‘Coach Johnson’ and to me that is why I love my job. The best part is having those relationships with kids that honest to goodness lasts forever.”