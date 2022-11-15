Morton captures NWA championship

Kerry Morton spent Tuesday studying Business Law and Corporate Finance at King University in Bristol, Tennessee, just three days after a crowning achievement in the professional wrestling business.

The Sullivan East High School graduate won the National Wrestling Alliance’s World Junior Heavyweight Championship on Nov. 12 during a pay-per-view event at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Morton, 21, pinned Nelson “Homicide” Erazo at the 10:02 mark to claim ownership of a belt that traces its lineage back to 1945 and is for competitors weighing 225 pounds or less.

Morton is the son of legendary grappler and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and is making a name for himself as a rising star in the ring. He was recently featured in Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

“The NWA [organization] is extremely valuable to me as [owner] Billy Corgan [frontman for the alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins] has put a lot of trust in me to build this platform of junior heavyweights and lead this company in new directions and grow from here,” Morton said. “He made a good investment. I’m going to travel the world defending this 10 pounds of prestigious championship gold.”

Kerry Morton is not the first Bristolian to be NWA Junior Heavyweight champ.

Chase Owens, a 2008 Virginia High graduate, held the strap on three occasions in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

“Winning a world title is extremely difficult, but it’s pretty sweet,” Owens said. “Too sweet I might say that two Bristol boys have won the NWA world junior title.”

Owens currently competes for New Japan Pro Wrestling and among his mentors in the business is Ricky Morton.

“I’ve watched Kerry grow up,” Owens said. “He’s like a little brother to me and I’m so proud of him for accomplishing this. With his head on tight and with hard work, the sky is the limit. His drive impresses me. He’s always willing to learn and try new things.”

Who knows?

Perhaps Chase Owens vs. Kerry Morton will main event a card at some point soon.

“It would be a dream match scenario to wrestle Chase, especially as he is like a brother towards me and genuine family,” Morton said. “I haven’t chatted with Chase yet after winning it and hope to soon. He ran across my mind after winning the belt.”

Morton, who is on the cheerleading team at King University, hasn’t forgotten his roots.

He’s still billed from Bristol, Tennessee, when introduced for his matches.

“I’m proud to show the world that people from small towns have big dreams too,” Morton said. “Also, the support from everybody is crucial. The support does not go unnoticed and I genuinely appreciate all those who follow my career through social media and attend the events I am a part of.”