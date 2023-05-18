There is now less Moore when it comes to the athletic department at Union High School.

Zack Moore confirmed his resignation on Thursday as the Bears’ head boys basketball coach after a dozen seasons leading the program.

His wife, Kim Mathes-Moore, has also resigned as Union’s head volleyball coach.

“This to me was a family decision,” Zack Moore said. “I want to focus more on my family and two young kids and I want to give more to them and more to my wife. Right now is a good time to do that and it’s the best thing for me and my family.”

Moore met with Union’s players on Thursday afternoon to break the news.

“It’s never an easy time to leave,” Moore said. “I’m gonna miss the relationships you build with these kids. It was time for me to step aside though and let somebody else give it a try.”

The coach’s crowning achievement came during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season when the Bears went 16-3 and won the VHSL Class 2 state title. Union earned a 62-47 victory over Tyler Nickel-led East Rockingham in the finals and Moore earned Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year honors.

“The thing about that group is they cared more about winning than they cared about themselves,” Moore said. “We had three individuals that could have averaged 20 points per game but they sacrificed and we had role players that did their job. They all bought in from Day 1. I will always remember that coachable group.”

A team photo of that squad hangs on a wall in Union’s gym.

“When I was at the school today I went and looked at that picture,” Moore said.

Bradley Bunch was among the standouts on the title team and just completed a solid freshman season at the University of Pikeville.

“[Moore] was a great leader and he always wanted the best for his players,” Bunch said. “I’m glad I got have the chance to play for him. The biggest thing I took from him was to work hard and that nothing comes easy.”

Moore was the top scorer for the Pound Wildcats in 1999 when the Lonesome Pine District school finished as VHSL Group A state runner-up. He then played four seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, scoring a school-record 2,348 points, becoming an NAIA All-American and appearing in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”

He had a one-year stint as the head coach of the Jenkins Cavaliers and spent one winter as an assistant at Letcher County Central – both schools are located in Kentucky – before returning home to Southwest Virginia and taking over at the helm of the Powell Valley Vikings.

When Powell Valley and Appalachia consolidated in the fall of 2011, Moore became Union’s first, and until Thursday only, boys basketball boss in program history.

“I’ve been in this community – Powell Valley and Union – for 15 years,” Moore said. “That’s almost half my life. That puts it in perspective that it’s been a long time. I’m proud of the culture we built. That’s a credit to the kids.”

Whoever takes over for Moore will inherit a quality team that went 10-15 this past winter with a youthful lineup.

Kim Mathes-Moore also experienced plenty of success leading the volleyball program and led the Bears to three straight state tournament appearances from 2017-2019. Union won Region 2D titles in 2018 and 2019 under her guidance.