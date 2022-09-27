'Moore' effort leads Rural Retreat past Pioneers

Rural Retreat High School’s volleyball team lost the first set of their match on Tuesday night.

Then the Indians gave a little more.

Or Moore in this case.

Siblings Talin Moore (26 assists, 13 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 kills, 13 digs) led the way as the Indians earned a quality 19-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 Hogoheegee District victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 28 digs and three aces for Rural Retreat.

The trio of Julianna Stanley (14 kills), Morgan Varney (six kills, five aces) and Averi Russell (28 assists) were the stat leaders for Lebanon.

Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0

Seniors played big on Senior Night for the Warriors in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 Hogoheegee District victory over the Panthers.

Hannah Goodwin led Chilhowie with 13 digs, 11 service points and four digs and Josie Sheets filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 13 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three aces. Classmates Chloe Adams (15 assists, seven digs, five kills) and Hannah Manns (five kills, three digs) also contributed for the Warriors.

Northwood was paced by Michela Snodgrass (12 kills, six points, five blocks, two aces), Sydney Carter (14 assists, seven kills, four blocks, three digs) and Karlee Frye (nine kills, three blocks, three digs, two aces).

West Ridge 3, Virginia High 0

Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and Casey Wampler tallied eight kills and nine digs to lead West Ridge to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 non-district win over the Bearcats.

Kari Wilson tallied 11 digs and McKenzi Smith had nine kills for the Wolves. Faith Wilson also dished out 24 assists.

Virginia High was led by Aidan James with 11 digs and Charli Carpenter with nine assists. Amelia McKenzie added six kills and Ellie Cobb had five.

J.I. Burton 3, Castlewood 1

Rehgan Sensabaugh slammed down 13 kills and served four aces as J.I. Burton earned a 25-15, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19 Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.

Anna Summers led Castlewood with nine kills and four aces, while Macee Lasley and Abbey Collins added five kills apiece. Karly Maxfield had 10 assists in the loss.

Marion 3, Graham 0

Ella Moss mashed down 20 kills and also hustled his way to eight digs as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes cruised to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 Southwest District triumph.

Aubree Whitt’s 17 assists, Sophia Kehekey’s six kills and Brooke Langston’s four kills also led the way for head coach Amanda Hanshew’s club.

John Battle 3, Wise County Central 1

In a crucial Mountain 7 District match, it was John Battle’s Mackenzie Smith who rose to the occasion in a big way.

Smith slammed down 13 kills to go along with 17 assists, 10 digs and three aces in a 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 win over Wise County Central.

Jacqueline Hill (13 digs, 13 assists), Allison Smith (32 digs) and Molly Little (13 kills) also played well for the Trojans too.

Sophomore Emmah McAmis slammed down 25 kills for Central, while she had 26 digs and five aces. Abbie Jordan’s 13 kills, Sophie Fleming’s 16 digs and Emilee Mullins’ 41 assist, 27-dig stat line were also notable.

Council 3, Twin Valley 2

Ella Rasnake served 14 aces and hustled her way to nine digs as Council collected a 25-15, 18-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11 Black Diamond District trumped Twin Valley.

MyKenzie Ratliff (seven aces, four digs), Isabella Ratliff (five kills) and Kayla Johnson (four kills) also played well for the Cobras.

Haylee Moore and Rayne Hawthorne were the top performers for TV.

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 1

In a battle of conference champions from Northeast Tennessee, the Hilltoppers came out on top.

Big 5 Conference titlist Science Hill took a 22-25, 29-27, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Three Rivers Conference champ Tennessee High.

THS is now 25-6.

Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0

Emma Sartin served eight aces as Eastside trounced Thomas Walker 25-9, 25-19, 25-20 for a Cumberland District win.

Braelyn Hall’s 19 assists and Taylor Clay’s nine kills sparked the Spartans as well.

Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1

The Abingdon Falcons earned a 25-23, 23-25, 25-9, 26-24 Mountain 7 District road win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Greeneville 8, Sullivan East 0

The state powerhouse Greene Devils blanked the Patriots in