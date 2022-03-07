Monday's VHSL State Basketball Semifinals Glance

BOYS

Class 1

Twin Springs (19-8) at Auburn (20-8), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Two of the top guards in the Class 1 ranks will share the court this evening in Riner. … Connor Lane of Twin Springs is averaging 18 points per game and has been clutch in the postseason. The junior hit the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining in a 69-67 regional semifinal win over Holston and then drained the clinching 3-pointer with seven seconds left in a 52-51 state quarterfinal victory over Fort Chiswell on Friday. … Meanwhile, Auburn’s Ethan Millirons is a four-year starter averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Eagles. He holds the school’s career records for points (1,792), assists (418) and has signed with NCAA Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College of New York. … The Millirons name is synonymous with winning at Auburn. Head coach Terry Millirons led the Eagles to the 2020 state finals (they were declared co-champs due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and he is the husband of Auburn volleyball coach Sherry Millirons, who has won six VHSL state titles. Their sons – Ethan and Nick, a sophomore – are standouts for the Eagles. … Auburn advanced with a 65-30 quarterfinal triumph over Eastside. What impressed Terry Millirons about that performance? “How well we played defense,” Millirons said. “We have preached it all season and did a really good job against Eastside.” … Twin Springs trailed 45-34 with 2:47 remaining in that win over Fort Chiswell. “Toughness,” Titans coach Tyler Webb said. “These kids kept fighting until the final horn. At this stage everybody is good and you have to have some things go your way to get these wins. We had some huge shots from everybody down the stretch, [Bradley] Owens hit a couple, [B.J.] Castle hit one from the corner. For our kids to never stop fighting says a lot about our mentality.” … Twin Springs is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2006 and the seventh time in program history. The Titans were Group A state champions in 1993 and runner-up in 2005.

Up Next: Either Lancaster or Washington & Lee will face the winner in the state finals on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

GIRLS

Class 1

Honaker (25-3) at Parry McCluer (26-1), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: The Honaker Tigers have won 20 straight games – all by double figures – with their last defeat occurring Dec. 22 against Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Ridgeview. … Parry McCluer has ripped off 23 straight victories with the last loss for the Blues coming Dec. 17 to Class 3 opponent Northside of Roanoke. … Parry McCluer survived for a 58-55 overtime win over Grundy in Friday’s quarterfinal round. “Madison Looney [of Grundy] is a tremendous talent and we had kids step up in crucial situations over the course of the game,” said Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert. “We were short-handed going into the game with the loss of Madie Henson, one of our better defenders, due to concussion-like symptoms. The other kids stepped up in her absence and found a way to get the job done.” … Gilbert is in his 12th season as Parry McCluer’s head coach and has won three state championships. He is a 2006 graduate of the school – where he scored 1,401 career points – and later played at NCAA Division III Guilford College. … Kylie Vance (12 points, nine rebounds per game), Alayna McNulty (11 ppg, 7 rpg), Tailor Nolley (9 ppg, 4 rpg) and Lara McClanahan (6 ppg, 5 rpg) are the leaders for Honaker. McClanahan had 16 points in Friday’s 61-38 state quarterfinal win over Auburn. “I was pleased with how they handled the pressure of a big game and against an older-based team,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller … Honaker is in the state’s final four for the seventh time (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2014, 1996). The Tigers were state co-champs in 2020 and went undefeated in claiming the outright title last year. … Parry McCluer beat Honaker in the 2017 and 2019 state semifinals.

Up Next: The winner plays either Rappahannock County or Buffalo Gap on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the state championship game at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Class 2

Gate City (18-11) vs. Wise County Central (24-5), 7 p.m.

At UVa-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center

The Skinny: This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams in 11 seasons. Wise County Central holds a 20-11 edge in the all-time series. … Central is 3-1 against the Gate City Blue Devils this season, including a hard-fought 47-44 victory in the Region 2D title game. … The two programs have combined for seven state championships and five runner-up finishes. … Regardless of the outcome, it’s assured that for the 11th straight season a team from far Southwest Virginia will play in the Group A, Division 2/2A/Class 2 girls basketball state finals. … Central coach Robin Dotson has won more than 600 career games and has made it a point to praise his assistant coaches: Josh Mabe, Chad Compton and Sophie Mullins England. … Wise County Central earned a 57-41 quarterfinal win over Alleghany on Friday as freshman guard Emmah McAmis scored 24 points. “We survived a slow start offensively,” Dotson said. “But responded with a strong effort on both ends of the floor in the second half.” … Gate City recorded a 47-39 quarterfinal victory over Radford on Friday as Lexi Ervin and Makayla Bays scored 14 points apiece. “I just think we played extremely hard last night,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “We played with purpose from start to finish.” … Bays also happens to be one of the top volleyball players in Southwest Virginia. … It should be another intense battle between these rivals tonight in front of a packed house.

Up Next: The winner faces either Luray or John Marshall in the state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center on Saturday at 11 a.m.

