The volleyball team at Tennessee High is 2-0 after opening the season with a pair of resounding victories on Monday night.

The Vikings collected a 25-17, 25-18 win over Greeneville and followed that up with a 25-16, 25-16 triumph over Grainger.

Sydnee Pendland had a combined 24 digs in the two matches. Bree Adams (34 assists), Sophie Meade (11 kills), Ashton Blair (nine kills), Erin Littleton (eight kills) and Sophie Stallcup (five kills) also played well for the winning side.

THS plays at rival West Ridge on Thursday.