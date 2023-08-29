Northwood High School has four wins this season and the latest volleyball victory for the Panthers was the most impressive yet.

Sydney Carter starred to the tune of 20 assists, 19 kills and 14 digs in a 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23 triumph over Smyth County rival Marion on Monday night.

Northwood (4-3) had been beaten by Marion in four sets five days earlier.

Karlee Frye (23 assists, 17 kills), Marki Palmer (37 digs), Amira Lowe (20 digs) and Madi Lowe (three aces) also played well.

Outstanding performances for Marion came from Ella Moss (12 digs, 11 kills, three blocks), Aubree Whitt (11 assists, six digs, three kills), Kursten Thomas (six kills) and Brooke Langston (nine kills, five aces).

West Ridge 3, Knox Catholic 0

Casey Wampler collected eight kills to lead West Ridge’s balanced hitting attack as the Wolves earned an impressive 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 win over Knoxville Catholic.

Six different players had kills for West Ridge, while Kari Wilson had a stellar all-around performance with 18 assists, 13 digs and six aces.

Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0

The Tennessee High Vikings had little trouble taking out Sullivan East as Sydnee Pendland led the defensive effort with 13 digs in a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of archrival Sullivan East.

Ashton Blair (nine kills), Erin Littleton (eight kills), Faith Hayes (seven kills) and Sophie Meade (six kills, eight digs) led the hit parade, while Bree Adams ran the offense smoothly with 24 assists as the Vikings improved to 8-4.

Addy Gentry (nine digs) and Lily Ware (eight digs) also played well. THS hosts Daniel Boone today at 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0

Makinley Owens dished out 25 assists and Tsega Mullins mashed down 14 kills as the Ridgeview Wolfpack moved to 7-0 with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 non-district triumph.

Leah Sutherland’s 13 kills, Braelynn Strouth’s 10 digs and Caiti Hill’s eight digs were also vital to the victory.

John Battle 3, Lebanon 0

The Smith sisters have opponents seeing double again.

Twins Allison Smith (14 digs) and Mackenzie Smith (13 assists, four aces) led the way for the John Battle Trojans in their 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 non-district road win over Lebanon.

Jacqueline Hill (six kills, six aces, eight assists) and Bella Shutters (six kills, nine digs) also helped Battle stay perfect with a 3-0 record.

Averi Russell (seven assists, two kills), Ryleigh Buchanan (six digs), Averi Russell (seven assists), Braylee Tincher (three blocks), Gracie Crabtree (four kills) and Gabby Steele (seven service points) were the stat leaders for Lebanon.

Lee High 3, Castlewood 2

The duo of Chloe Calton (18 kills) and Cassidy Hammonds (17 kills) led the way at the net as the Lee High Generals outlasted Castlewood for a 25-27, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13 triumph.

Sybella Yeary added 26 digs and Blair Calton doled out 24 assists as Lee rallied for the win.

Castlewood received 17 kills and five blocks from sophomore Anna Summers, while Madison Sutherland finished with 15 kills and seven digs. Lexus Mullins (four digs, three kills), Charleigh Hall (34 assists), Macee Lasley (10 kills) and Jill Bush (two aces) were also strong in defeat.

Grundy 3, East Ridge (Ky.) 2

Claire Griffey hustled her way to 20 digs as Hannah Stiltner got her first victory as Grundy’s volleyball coach.

Ryleigh Church (four aces, four kills), Lilly Porter (15 assists, 10 digs), Sophia Belcher (five kills, five blocks, three aces, seven digs), Destany Armendariz (15 digs) and Makailah Estep (seven kills) played well for the Golden Wave (1-2) too.

Stiltner took over for Vickie McComas as Grundy’s boss this season.

Science Hill 3, Gate City 0

A 29-27 loss in the third set sealed the deal for the Hilltoppers.

Dobyns-Bennett 3, Elizabethton 0

The Cyclones fell to D-B in a non-conference match.

Karie Merritt and Gracie Kirsch each had seven kills for Elizabethton, which is coached by Tennessee High and Emory & Henry College graduate Carley Williams.

Rural Retreat 3, Grayson County 1

Rural Retreat recorded a 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over the visiting Grayson County Blue Devils.

Kinsey Parks (19 kills) and Carli Campbell (33 assists) were the leaders for Grayson County, now 1-2.

GOLF

at Bays Mountain

BOYS

Team Scores

Volunteer 162, West Ridge 163

GIRLS

Team Scores

Volunteer 103, West Ridge 105