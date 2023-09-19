GOLF

Hogoheegee District Tournament

At Holston Hills Community Golf Course

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 337, Chilhowie 353, Northwood 410, Rural Retreat 426, Honaker 455, Holston (incomplete)

Individual Results

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 80, Savannah Riley 81, Carson Street 86, Keegan Hutton 90

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 79, Ethan Doss 90, Brody Davison 91, Will Goodwin 93

Northwood – Walker Jones 81, Dawson Prater 105, Duke Colley 106, Bricen Frye 118

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 92, Tripp Umberger 108, Olivia Bailey 110, Olivia Crigger 116, Ben Ferrence 116

Honaker – Presten Keen 107, Collin Jessee 113, Garrett Shortt 117, Zoe Street 118

Holston – Brody Thomas 91, Colton Woodward 104, Payton Long 122

Notes: Patrick Henry and Chilhowie earned automatic bid to the VHSL Region 1D tournament. … Chilhowie’s Will Barnes was medalist. … Walker Jones (Northwood), Brody Thomas (Holston), Colton Woodward (Holston), Isaac Miller (Rural Retreat) and Dawson Prater (Northwood) earned regional tourney bids as individuals.

__

Cumberland District Tournament

At Cedar Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Castlewood 362, Rye Cove 369, Eastside 420, J.I. Burton 431, Thomas Walker 441, Twin Springs 481

Individual Results

Castlewood – Bailee Varney 82, Payton King 90, Cayden Dishman 94, Parker King 96

Rye Cove – Dawson Kern 81, Jon Kern 81, Gabe Ramsey 97, Johnna Turner 110

Eastside – Adam Burke 93, Will Johnson 103, Landon Nixon 110, Darren Williams 114

J.I. Burton – Abigail Absher 94, Hayden Sturgill 104, Bailee Couch 112, Chloe Cantrell 121

Thomas Walker – Parker Jackson 98, Danton Saylor 107, Donnie Saylor 113, Ike Smith 123

Twin Springs – Brennon Weddle 115, Mason Culbertson 118, Kylee Smith 123, Maddie Pearcy 125

Notes: Castlewood and Rye Cove clinched spots in the Region 1D tournament. … Dawson Kern of Rye Cove earned medalist honors on a playoff hole.

___

Southwest District Match

At Tazewell County Country Club

Team Scores

Marion 156, Graham 168, Richlands 191, Virginia High 192, Tazewell 194, Lebanon 223

Individual Results

Marion – Grayson Sheets 34, Jack Ford 39, Isaac Roberson 40, Ethan Baggett 43

Graham – McCartney Hinkle 36, Bailey Goodson 40, Keith Sarver 45, Alana Hammaty 47

Richlands – Cooper Hurst 40, Jake Diperna 47, Levi White 52, Greta Cline 52

Virginia High – Nate Harper 43, Landon Lee 46, Gracie Belcher 51, Mason Campbell 52

Tazewell – Trevor Smith 44, Chase Brown 48, Ethan Martin 48, Landon Price 54

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 50, Peyton Mullins 50, Tristan Boyd 61, Gavin Tichero 62

Notes: Marion clinched the Southwest District regular-season championship and an automatic bid to the Region 2D tourney. … Grayson Sheets birdied three out of his final five holes in fishing with a two-under par 34 to earn SWD player of the year honors.

VOLLEYBALL

Abingdon 3, Virginia High 1

Ella Kiser stuffed the stat sheet with 32 assists, 17 digs, six kills and six aces as the Abingdon Falcons earned a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats and improved to 11-3.

Gracie Statzer (21 kills, 11 digs, six blocks), Muriel Dillow (24 digs) and Caylee Munch (13 digs, three aces) also had notable performances for AHS.

Amelia McKenzie (24 digs, eight kills), Ellie Cobb (15 digs, eight kills) and Charli Carpenter (24 assists, 13 digs) led the way for Virginia High.

John Battle 3, Letcher County Central (Ky.) 1

The duo of Jacqueline Hill (24 kills, 19 assists, six aces) and Bella Shutters (13 kills, 22 digs, four aces) were dynamic for the John Battle Trojans in their 25-12, 25-21, 26-28, 25-13 triumph.

Twin sisters Allison Smith (21 digs) and Mackenzie Smith (14 assists) also helped Battle improve to 11-3.

West Ridge 3, Morristown East 0

Kari Wilson collected 20 digs and four aces as the West Ridge Wolves mashed Morristown East for a 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 win.

Rylee Haynie’s 11 kills and Faith Wilson’s 28 assists were also vital to the victory.

Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0

Bree Adams dished out 25 assists, Sydnee Pendland posted 12 digs and Mary C. Johnson got her 401st victory as Tennessee High’s head coach on Monday as the Vikings cruised to a 25-4, 25-14, 25-12 win over archrival Sullivan East.

Sophie Meade’s 11 kills, Ashton Blair’s seven kills and Erin Littleton’s seven kills were also tops for TH, which improved to 18-10.

Marion 3, Richlands 0

Aubree Whitt was with it as she went for 14 assists, five kills, three digs and two aces in Marion’s 25-7, 25-11, 25-15 Southwest District win.

Brooke Langston (11 kills, two aces), Ella Moss (seven kills, two blocks, two aces) and Kursten Thomas (20 service points, three kills) were the other stat leaders for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Castlewood 3, Twin Valley 0

Anna Summers had eight kills, Madison Sutherland served eight aces and Charleigh Hall dished out 28 assists as the Castlewood Blue Devils had no trouble in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-21 non-district victory.

Summers also had six aces, five assists and two blocks, while Sutherland finished with six kills and six assists. Macee Lasley (six kills, four assists) and Abbey Collins (three kills) also contributed in a major way.

Lee High 3, Rye Cove 0

Sybella Yeary hustled her way to 14 digs and Blair Calton doled out 17 assists as Lee High recorded a 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 non-district win over the homestanding Rye Cove Eagles.

Chloe Calton collected 13 kills for the Generals, who had to overcome an early ankle injury to starter Emma Fortner.

The quartet of Gracie Turner (11 digs, nine kills), Jalynn Rogers (eight kills), Naquila Harless (21 digs) and Sara Byrd (four blocks) also played well for the Cove.

Thomas Walker 3, Pineville (Ky.) 1

A 28-assist performance by Madie Burke was among the highlights of Thomas Walker’s 24-26, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14 triumph.

Kalli Woods (15 kills), Patricia Bigge (18 kills) and Rylee Lawson (14 digs) also played well.

George Wythe 3, Graham 1

The Maroons earned a non-district victory over the visiting G-Girls.

Science Hill 3, Gate City 1

The Blue Devils were topped by the Hilltoppers of Science Hill.