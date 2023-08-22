Jacqueline Hill made sure the John Battle Trojans started the 2023 volleyball season in winning fashion as her 12-kill, nine-dig performance highlighted a dominant 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 victory over the Lebanon Pioneers on Monday night.

Bella Shutters added nine kills for Battle, which finished as Region 2D runner-up and advanced to the state tournament a year ago. Mackenzie Smith (17 assists), Allison Smith (12 digs) and Olivia Stevens (nine digs) also had notable performances for the Bristolians.

Castlewood 3, Honaker 2

Anna Summers ended her freshman year at Castlewood by winning a VHSL Class 1 state title in the discus. She officially began her sophomore year by slamming down some powerful spikes.

Summers had a 14-kill, four-dig, one-block performance in a 26-24, 11-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-13 road win over Russell County rival Honaker.

Madison Sutherland (six kills, six digs, four aces, three assists), Macee Lasley (four kills, four digs, three aces) and Charleigh Hall (35 assists, three digs, one ace) were key contributors as well.

The quintet of Carey Keene (five kills, five blocks), Valeigh Stevens (14 assists), Makenzie Lowe (six kills), Kate Jessee (six kills, four digs) and Callie Miller (10 digs) were tops for Honaker.

Johnson County 3, Holston 1

Johnson County posted a 25-14, 24-26, 25-11, 25-17 win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Rily Cobler had five kills, Lucy Reid doled out 11 assists and Secily Quina hustled her way to 10 digs for Holston.

Rural Retreat 3, Grayson County 1

Rural Retreat recorded a 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23 road win over the Grayson County Blue Devils.

Carli Campbell (39 assists, 20 digs, four aces), Kinsey Parks (21 digs, 19 kills) and Madey Phipps (23 digs, 12 kills, four aces) were the leaders for Grayson.

Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0

Tsega Mullins recorded 11 kills and Ridgeview rocked J.I. Burton for a 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 non-district win.

Leah Sutherland (10 kills, three aces), Caiti Hill (14 digs), Braelynn Strouth (12 digs, six kills, four aces), Makinley Owens (28 assists, six digs) and Makenzie Wright (six kills, five digs, two aces) also led the way for the Wolfpack.

Tennessee High 3, Virginia High 0

Bree Adams reached a milestone and Tennessee High did some mashing in a 25-8, 25-20, 25-22 victory over archrival Virginia High.

Adams notched her 1,000th career assist on the second point of the match and finished with 40 assists. Sophie Stallcup, Ashton Blair and Sophie Meade each had 10 kills in benefitting from the pinpoint sets from Adams.

Addy Gentry added 17 digs for the Vikings (6-3), who host Science Hill tonight.

Sara Page and Ellie Cobb each had 10 digs for Virginia High in its season-opener. Cobb also slammed down seven kills.

Elizabethton 3, Gate City 2

Carley Williams won her first game as a head coach on Monday night and did so in thrilling fashion.

The rookie mentor of the Elizabethon Cyclones saw her squad rally for a 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-13 win over the visiting Gate City Blue Devils.

Williams is a former volleyball standout at Tennessee High and Emory & Henry College.

Gracie Kirsch’s 14 kills, Abby Gwinn’s 20 assists, Bailee Vanhuss’ 17 digs and Ava George Wilber’s five blocks keyed the triumph.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 0

Rylee Haynie (17 kills), Mollee Cutshall (eight kills) and Madison Haynie (six kills) led the hit parade for West Ridge was the Wolves whipped Sullivan East for a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win.

Faith Wilson’s 30 assists and Kari Wilson’s dozen digs were also highlights for head coach Logan Kemp’s club.

GOLF

At Holston Hills Golf Club

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 178, Chilhowie 197, Rural Retreat 214, Northwood 215, Honaker 228, Holston (incomplete)

Individual Results

Patrick Henry – Keagan Hutton 42, Savannah Riley 45, Holden Belcher 45, Braeden Nichols 46

Chilhowie – Will Goodwin 42, Will Barnes 44, Connor Murphy 54, Brody Davidson 57

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 48, Olivia Bailey 55, Olivia Crigger 55, Tripp Umberger 56

Northwood – Walker Jones 39, Dawson Prater 57, Bricen Frye 59, Duke Colley 60

Honaker – Preston Keen 51, Eric Ball 58, Collin Jessee 59, Lincoln Combs 60

Holston – Brody Thomas 40, Colton Woodward 43

---

At Fincastle Country Club

Team Scores

Graham 163, Princeton (W.Va.) 174, Bluefield (W.Va.) 189

Individual Results

Graham – Bailey Goodson 36, Dawson Goins 38, Alana Hamaty 43, Keith Sarver 46

Princeton – Dylan Canterbury 40, Virgil Ellison 42, Finn Bailey 45, Eli Bailey 47

Bluefield – Deeb 40, Diffenbach 47, Swauger 50, Buzzo 52