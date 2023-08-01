At Cedar Hill Country Club
Team Scores
Lee High 296, Corbin (Ky.) 355, Rye Cove 415
Individual Results
Lee High – Walker Baker 71, Brycen Coomer 74, Jacob Leonard 75, Braylin Pendergraft 76
Corbin – Will Freeman 84, Ethan Mott 88, Brady Faulkner 92, Hayden Webb 92
Rye Cove – Jon Kern 82, Dawson Kern 90, Johnna Turner 120, William Huff 123
