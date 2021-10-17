 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's Prep Football Prediction
0 comments

Monday's Prep Football Prediction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep

Hogoheegee District

Chilhowie at Northwood, 6 p.m.

Last meeting: Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14 (April 9, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)

The Chilhowie Warriors are working. This will be the second game of a stretch in which the team plays three games in six days. “I wonder if playing three games in six days has ever happened before?” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “With so many two-way players that never come off the field, playing 100-plus snaps a game on offense/defense/special teams, I worry about the impact this may have on us physically.”…

Sophomores Conner and Cayden Castle have had Chilhowie opponents seeing double. The twin brothers start as guards on the offensive line and are defensive ends for the Warriors. …Chilhowie has won 29 of the 35 matchups in the all-time series and beat the Panthers twice in the spring. … However, this Smyth County rival is always spirited. “I expect to get their best effort,” Robinson said.

Prediction: Chilhowie 29, Northwood 6

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts