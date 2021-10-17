Monday's Prep Football Prediction

Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie at Northwood, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14 (April 9, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)
The Chilhowie Warriors are working. This will be the second game of a stretch in which the team plays three games in six days. “I wonder if playing three games in six days has ever happened before?” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “With so many two-way players that never come off the field, playing 100-plus snaps a game on offense/defense/special teams, I worry about the impact this may have on us physically.”…
Sophomores Conner and Cayden Castle have had Chilhowie opponents seeing double. The twin brothers start as guards on the offensive line and are defensive ends for the Warriors. …Chilhowie has won 29 of the 35 matchups in the all-time series and beat the Panthers twice in the spring. … However, this Smyth County rival is always spirited. “I expect to get their best effort,” Robinson said.
Prediction: Chilhowie 29, Northwood 6