 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's High School Football Prediction
0 comments

Monday's High School Football Prediction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vhsl

Cumberland District

Thomas Walker at Castlewood

Last meeting: Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12 (April 2, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)

Originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 10, this game was moved due to COVID-19 issues within the Castlewood program. … This will be Castlewood’s first game in 17 days. … Meanwhile, Thomas Walker took a 29-0 win over Rye Cove on Thursday night as the Pioneers forced five turnovers. Noah Alsup has been among the standouts for TW (1-2) and he recovered a fumble and also rushed for a touchdown in that win over Rye Cove. … Castlewood (0-2) has been outscored by a combined 71-13 in losses to North Greene and Honaker. … Both teams will also have to turn around and play again on Friday night. Welcome to high school football season during the ongoing pandemic.

Prediction: Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 14

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions

  • Updated

Thomas Walker and Graham are the favorites, if you believe the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff, in high school games being played in the region tonight. Here are the predictions for those two games. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts