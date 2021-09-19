Monday's High School Football Prediction

Originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 10, this game was moved due to COVID-19 issues within the Castlewood program. … This will be Castlewood’s first game in 17 days. … Meanwhile, Thomas Walker took a 29-0 win over Rye Cove on Thursday night as the Pioneers forced five turnovers. Noah Alsup has been among the standouts for TW (1-2) and he recovered a fumble and also rushed for a touchdown in that win over Rye Cove. … Castlewood (0-2) has been outscored by a combined 71-13 in losses to North Greene and Honaker. … Both teams will also have to turn around and play again on Friday night. Welcome to high school football season during the ongoing pandemic.