Monday's High School Football Prediction

This is the season-opener for both teams. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to this evening as Twin Valley completed coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine protocols. … Thomas Walker running back Kenny Ball had a ball against Twin Valley in last year’s meeting, rushing for three touchdowns and also hauling in a TD reception. Ball is back and should have a good night alongside 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Zack Kidwell. … Wade Cantrell and Xzavier Ward are the playmakers for Twin Valley, but Thomas Walker will be too tough.