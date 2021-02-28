Monday's High School Football Prediction

Thomas Walker at Twin Valley
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 36, Twin Valley 6 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Pilgrims Knob, Va.)
This is the season-opener for both teams. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to this evening as Twin Valley completed coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine protocols. … Thomas Walker running back Kenny Ball had a ball against Twin Valley in last year’s meeting, rushing for three touchdowns and also hauling in a TD reception. Ball is back and should have a good night alongside 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Zack Kidwell. … Wade Cantrell and Xzavier Ward are the playmakers for Twin Valley, but Thomas Walker will be too tough.
Prediction: Thomas Walker 27, Twin Valley 6
