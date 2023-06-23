ABINGDON, Va. – The show is loud, wild and unpredictable.

Welcome to the world of Mixed Martial Arts – a once maligned sport that is now growing across the nation and region.

Over the past few years, MMA events involving local competitors have been held in Kingsport, Bristol, Virginia, Johnson City and Abingdon.

How captivating is the scene?

“It’s a spectacle that offers something for everyone,” said Casey Oxendine, guiding force of both the Showcase MMA and Warrior promotions.

The unique venue for the May 27 Warrior 148 program was the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

In addition to standard MMA, the card included kick boxing and tag team combat jiu-jitsu.

Oxendine, a colorful former fighter and longtime MMA personality, served as the master of ceremonies while maintaining his “Warrior” character with a stylized gas mask.

“You’re talking to the games master,” Oxendine said. “You can tell that what we’re doing here is popular with fans.

“I enjoy having events in Abingdon and the surrounding area, and the local gyms like Abingdon MMA are doing great things to help.”

Oxendine’s promotions have also been held at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, the Marriott Bristol Conference Center and the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.

Showcase 32 is scheduled for tonight at MeadowView, with doors opening at 5 and a diverse card to follow.

Coeburn’s Chandler Cole, who has compiled a professional MMA record of 10-3, is the headliner among all regional fighters and will provide streaming commentary tonight.

One of Cole’s disciples is Michael Taylor, a 21-year-old former athlete at Abingdon High School.

Taylor trains with Cole at the Wise County Combat Club in Coeburn.

“Chandler is a huge motivator for everyone in involved with the sport in this region,” Taylor said. “Chandler is not only a good training partner, he’s a great coach who is hard on me.

“The Wise County Combat Club is all about the nit and grit. It’s a really good environment if you are serious about what you want to accomplish in terms of technique and mindset.”

Taylor, who currently has a 4-1 amateur record in the 205-pound class, said he was thrilled to see Warrior 148 event came to Abingdon.

“I can’t remember the last time an MMA program was held in Abingdon,” Taylor said. “There is a little bit of pressure, but being able to perform before my family and friends in my hometown is great.

“I want to keep learning and become a champion within the next 10 to 15 years.”

Taylor dropped his May 27 bout by submission against Cade Smith.

One of the most impressive fighters in the 10-bout program held in Abingdon was Bristol’s Jack Jones.

Jones qualified for the TSSAA state wrestling tournament at Tennessee High School before earning a spot at linebacker with the East Tennessee State University football team.

In his debut fight, Jones executed a reverse triangle hold to win by submission.

Jones, who works as the head wrestling coach at Knox Bearden High School, trains at the Knoxville Martial Arts Academy and has experience in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Abingdon’s Paco Merris won by first round submission at the Higher Education Center, while Sam Pierce (Glade Spring) earned cheers from the hometown fans for his performance in the 150-pound youth kickboxing exhibition.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) involves a blend of ground fighting, grappling and striking, and incorporates techniques from combat sports such as boxing, wrestling, karate, muay thai and judo.

The long list of up-and-coming MMA and kick boxing competitors from far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee includes Caleb Stout (Bristol), Randall Austin, Keith Olson, Preston Schick and A.J. Smiles from Johnson City, Bristol kick boxer Patrick Hopkins, and Christian Weaver from Washington County, Virginia.

Dustin Long (Johnson City) recently made his debut in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships) after earning WBF American, USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight titles as a boxer.

In terms of organization and public relations, the man with the bold plans is Oxendine.

Working with Tusculum College graduate and current national combat sports announcer Cyrus Fees, Oxendine put together the regional TV show “MMA, Inside the Cage” and promoted the 2008 Cage Chaos MMA event in Abingdon.

“Casey has a great mind for the sport and he’s worked with and helped so many people,” Cole said.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for the growth of MMA in this area. I’m proud to be part of that and I’m going to do everything I can to speed that growth.”