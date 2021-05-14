MLB: Will Craig smashes way back to big leagues, homers in return with Pirates

He was somewhat surprisingly removed from the team’s 40-man roster and designated for assignment in November.

Craig hit .241 (7-for-29) with a homer during spring training for the Pirates and was optioned back to the minors.

He managed just one hit in his first 20 at-bats this season for Indianapolis, but went 2-for-3 with two bombs against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday and was 3-for-3 with a longball on Wednesday.

The Pirates experienced a rash of injuries and made a flurry of roster moves over the course of the last few days and Craig got a shot after Phillip Evans tweaked a hamstring during Wednesday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Many folks in Pittsburgh would like to see Craig get an extended audition with the Pirates this time around. The 22nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft has 54 homers and 271 RBIs in 456 career minor league games.

“ I do think he will get a longer run here than he did last season, because they want to see what he can do,” said Jason Mackey, who covers the Pirates for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He should get a healthy dose of playing time. But the same as always, he has to give them results.”