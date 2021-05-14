MLB: Will Craig smashes way back to big leagues, homers in return with Pirates

Will Craig rejoined the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and you could say the former Science Hill High School and Wake Forest University slugger blasted his way back to the big leagues.
Craig hit two home runs on Tuesday night for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and went yard again on Wednesday for Pittsburgh’s top affiliate. The parent club then informed the 26-year-old infielder after that hitting display that he was being promoted and he started at first base in Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
The power surge continued at the game’s highest level as he homered off relief pitcher Camilo Doval in the eighth inning for his first MLB hit. Wearing No. 38 and holding down the eighth spot in the batting order, Craig went 1-for-3 and was responsible for Pittsburgh’s only run in the team’s 3-1 setback.
He wasn’t the only East Tennessean in Pittsburgh’s lineup either as ex-Pigeon Forge High School ace Wil Crowe was the starting pitcher.
This marks Craig’s second stint in the majors as he went 0-for-4 in two games for the Pirates last August and it’s been a whirlwind of emotions for Craig since his MLB debut.
He was sent back to Pittsburgh’s alternate training site shortly after those initial appearances against the St. Louis Cardinals and never got another opportunity with the big-league team for the remainder of the 2020 season.
He was somewhat surprisingly removed from the team’s 40-man roster and designated for assignment in November.
Craig hit .241 (7-for-29) with a homer during spring training for the Pirates and was optioned back to the minors.
He managed just one hit in his first 20 at-bats this season for Indianapolis, but went 2-for-3 with two bombs against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday and was 3-for-3 with a longball on Wednesday.
The Pirates experienced a rash of injuries and made a flurry of roster moves over the course of the last few days and Craig got a shot after Phillip Evans tweaked a hamstring during Wednesday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Many folks in Pittsburgh would like to see Craig get an extended audition with the Pirates this time around. The 22nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft has 54 homers and 271 RBIs in 456 career minor league games.
“ I do think he will get a longer run here than he did last season, because they want to see what he can do,” said Jason Mackey, who covers the Pirates for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He should get a healthy dose of playing time. But the same as always, he has to give them results.”
Craig certainly provided some results on Thursday as he deposited a 98.7 mile-per-hour fastball from Doval into the seats in right-center field on the first pitch he saw from the right-hander with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.
It was the first MLB homer for a local player since Detroit’s Daniel Norris – Craig’s teammate at Science Hill – took Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs deep in a 2015 game at Wrigley Field. Norris is a relief pitcher for the Tigers and is in his eighth big-league season.
Craig’s clout was the first homer for a local position player in the majors since Kevin Barker (Virginia High) went yard for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2006 game at Boston’s Fenway Park.