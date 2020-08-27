MLB: Will Craig (Science Hill) started at first base, went 0-for-3 in his Big-League Debut for the Pirates on Thursday

“A lot of schools for whatever reason wanted to see him as a pitcher and couldn’t guarantee he’d be a hitter. He came in the fall of his senior year and he trained his body and got his body in shape. He had baby fat in high school and he wouldn’t mind me saying that, but he got in the weight room and worked so hard to transform himself.”

A local position player hasn’t taken the field in the majors since Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker manned first base for the Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2000), San Diego Padres (2002), Toronto Blue Jays (2006) and Cincinnati Reds (2009) over the course of 126 games.

Craig makes his offseason home in Nashville, Tennessee, where one of his training partners includes pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) of the Milwaukee Brewers. They both are represented by the same agency, founded and ran by Kingsport natives Hunter and Dustin Bledsoe.

“I’m really proud of him,” Grimm said. “I have watched him hit and work over the last few offseasons and the ball comes off the bat really nicely. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he is getting an opportunity. I think he is going to make a great player and will be a nice addition to their squad and definitely be a guy you want to be careful pitching to.”