MLB: Will Craig (Science Hill) started at first base, went 0-for-3 in his Big-League Debut for the Pirates on Thursday

Will Craig is getting his chance to mash in the major leagues.
The former Science Hill High School and Wake Forest University star made his MLB debut on Thursday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, starting at first base in the opening game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
Craig had been at Pittsburgh’s alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and the 25-year-old slugger got the call on Thursday when infielder Colin Moran was placed on the injured list with a concussion.
Wearing No. 31 and batting ninth in the order, Craig went 0-for-3 with a groundout and two flyouts in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 triumph. He had eight putouts in the field.
“I felt really calm, believe it or not,” Craig said. “I felt very comfortable playing in a big-league stadium.”
He was probably less nervous than his parents, Brad and Kim, who were unable to attend the game since MLB is not allowing fans into stadiums due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, they anxiously hung on every pitch while watching the game on television at their home in Johnson City, Tennessee.
“Oh my gosh, it was one of the proudest moments I’ve ever had,” Kim Craig said. “We’ve kind of been in a hurry up and wait situation and with the way 2020’s been, this has been a nice little bright light with all that is going on in the world.”
Craig joins former Science Hill teammate Daniel Norris in representing the Hilltoppers at the game’s highest level. A left-handed pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Norris is in the midst of his seventh MLB season.
Craig graduated from Science Hill in 2013, two years after Norris.
“The first day I saw Daniel throw a baseball, you kind of knew the guy had that potential,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “The same with Will when you saw him swing the bat. To see that natural ability and talent those guys had was unbelievable and it was an honor to coach them.”
Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Wake Forest after a collegiate career which included an Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year award, Craig slashed .259/.350/.412 in 449 minor-league games over the previous four seasons and moved up a level in Pittsburgh’s minor league system each year.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound power hitter drove in 102 runs in 2018 for Class AA Altoona and cranked 23 home runs last summer for Class AAA Indianapolis.
“A lot of people don’t have any clue how hard he’s worked,” Edwards said. “He was always an unbelievable hitter, but he didn’t get recruited by a lot of people in high school. There were a few select ones, like Wake Forest who were on him from the get-go, but for a guy who turned out to be a major leaguer there weren’t a lot of [scouts] on him.
“A lot of schools for whatever reason wanted to see him as a pitcher and couldn’t guarantee he’d be a hitter. He came in the fall of his senior year and he trained his body and got his body in shape. He had baby fat in high school and he wouldn’t mind me saying that, but he got in the weight room and worked so hard to transform himself.”
A local position player hasn’t taken the field in the majors since Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker manned first base for the Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2000), San Diego Padres (2002), Toronto Blue Jays (2006) and Cincinnati Reds (2009) over the course of 126 games.
Craig makes his offseason home in Nashville, Tennessee, where one of his training partners includes pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) of the Milwaukee Brewers. They both are represented by the same agency, founded and ran by Kingsport natives Hunter and Dustin Bledsoe.
“I’m really proud of him,” Grimm said. “I have watched him hit and work over the last few offseasons and the ball comes off the bat really nicely. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he is getting an opportunity. I think he is going to make a great player and will be a nice addition to their squad and definitely be a guy you want to be careful pitching to.”
Rural Retreat, Virginia, native Deacon Phillippe (1900-1911) and Unicoi County High School graduate Ed Whitson (1977-79) were locals who had suited up for the Pirates in the majors prior to Craig.
The team had the worst record in the big leagues entering Thursday as Craig tries to provide a spark for the struggling squad.
“I believe what Craig needs to show more than anything is power,” said Marty Leap, co-editor of RumBunter.com, a blog dedicated to covering the Pirates. “We know what we can do with the glove at first and he’s always gotten on base a ton. He needs to show the power he flashed in Double-A in 2018.”
There will be high expectations for the prospect moving forward.
Yet on Thursday, Craig was simply living the dream, having made it to the major leagues.
“We were just thrilled,” Kim Craig said. “So happy to see him achieve something he’s always wanted to do.”
