MLB: Will Craig (Science Hill) homers for first MLB hit in Pittsburgh's setback to the San Francisco Giants

PITTSBURGH — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.

DeSclafani (3-1) struck out five and walked one while improving to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings.

“I thought he did a great job of grinding and fighting his way through five,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said.

The performance came on a night when DeSclafani admittedly did not feel his best.

“Today the body felt super sluggish,” he said. “I completely understand as a pitcher that you’re not going to feel 100% every day. Today was just a grind, trying to make pitches, trying to get outs. I’m just happy I was able to keep the team in the ballgame and all that.”

Duggar’s solo shot to right-center field with one out in the fifth off Wil Crowe (0-2) broke a scoreless tie. It was the center fielder’s seventh career homer in four seasons, and first since June 13, 2019.