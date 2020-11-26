 Skip to main content
MLB: Will Craig removed from Pittsburgh's 40-man roster
MLB: Will Craig removed from Pittsburgh's 40-man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates removed former Science Hill standout Will Craig from the 40-man roster. Craig can now be claimed by any MLB team.

 The Associated Press

Will Craig’s stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates turned out to be short.

The former Science Hill High School slugger was designed for assignment on Wednesday as the National League club removed him from the 40-man roster.

Craig made his MLB debut on Aug. 27 and went 0-for-4 in two games with the Pirates.

A first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016 out of Wake Forest University, Craig hit .259 with 51 home runs and 264 RBIs over the course of four minor league seasons with the Pirates.

Craig, a first baseman and designated hitter, can be claimed by any MLB team now.

