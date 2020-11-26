MLB: Will Craig removed from Pittsburgh's 40-man roster

Will Craig’s stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates turned out to be short.

The former Science Hill High School slugger was designed for assignment on Wednesday as the National League club removed him from the 40-man roster.

Craig made his MLB debut on Aug. 27 and went 0-for-4 in two games with the Pirates.

A first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016 out of Wake Forest University, Craig hit .259 with 51 home runs and 264 RBIs over the course of four minor league seasons with the Pirates.

Craig, a first baseman and designated hitter, can be claimed by any MLB team now.