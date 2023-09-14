TORONTO — It wasn’t certain just how much of a contribution Evan Carter would make to the Texas Rangers when he was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock six days ago.

It turns out that the former Elizabethton High School star has provided a major spark in his first week in the major leagues.

Carter went 2-for-4 with two singles, a run scored and RBI on Wednesday night for the Rangers in their 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas is 5-1 in the six games Carter has played and the 21-year-old outfielder has compiled a .357/.444/.571 slash line.

He connected for a RBI single in the sixth inning on Wednesday against Toronto reliever Bowden Francis.

That came one day after Carter connected for his first MLB homer, a third-inning solo shot into the second deck in right field on a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox in 2011 and is in his ninth big-league season.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said. “Obviously, everybody dreams about that moment. Hopefully there’s going to be many more down the road.”

After Corey Seager’s two-out RBI single gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the fifth, Carter preserved the lead by throwing out Kevin Kiermaier at home plate in the bottom half. The speedy Kiermaier was trying to score from second base on George Springer’s single to left field.

“Big day by the kid,” Texas skipper Bruce Bochy said of Carter. “He had a good one today.”

It was another big day on Wednesday as the Rangers moved 1 1/2 games ahead of slumping Toronto in the AL wild-card race.

Carter could soon find himself playing in the postseason.

Texas holds the second AL wild-card spot, while the Blue Jays fell one game behind Seattle for the third and final spot.