MLB: Tony Oliva becomes the ninth former Appy League player to make Baseball Hall of Fame

In 2006, it appeared O’Neil would get to soak in deserved praise for his achievements and advocacy when the Special Committee on Negro Leagues convened to study candidates for the Hall of Fame. The panel indeed elected 17 new members but O’Neil was not among them, narrowly missing out.

O’Neil was chosen to speak on behalf of those newcomers, all deceased, on induction day. True to his nature, he didn’t emit a single word of remorse or self-pity about his own fate of being left out.

Two months later, O’Neil died in Kansas City. Later that year, former President George W. Bush honored O'Neil's legacy with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“I’m near tears,” Burns tweeted. “Buck O’Neil is one of the greatest people I have met on this planet. I’m just so happy and pleased and know that somewhere Buck is already in an even bigger Hall of Fame.”

Miñoso was a two-time All-Star in the Negro Leagues before becoming the first Black player for the Chicago White Sox in 1951. Born in Havana, “The Cuban Comet” was a seven-time All-Star while with the White Sox and Indians.