 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: Thomas Francisco awaiting his turn in the Amateur Draft
0 comments

MLB: Thomas Francisco awaiting his turn in the Amateur Draft

{{featured_button_text}}
francisco

East Carolina's Thomas Francisco takes the pickoff throw attempt as Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. dives back safely back during the first inning of the NCAA Super Regional on June 11.

 The Associated Press

There will be prospects fretting, frustrated and fearful as the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday, but Thomas Francisco will not be among them.

The East Carolina University slugger is likely to get picked in an event that is always unpredictable, but if he doesn’t there will not be an incensed or irascible attitude from the 2018 Abingdon High School graduate.

“I’m very relaxed,” Francisco said. “I feel humbled to be in this position and regardless of what happens I will still be playing baseball either at ECU or professionally.”

Francisco has compiled a slash line of .348/.434/.532 over the course of three seasons and 126 games at East Carolina. He has homered 18 times, driven in 81 runs and has drawn 49 walks, while striking out just 47 times in 457 plate appearances.

There is also the versatility factor as he’s spent time at first base, third base, left field and designated hitter during his tenure with the Pirates.

His approach to the game is as professional as it comes too.

“I think the biggest thing about Thomas that everyone notices is his demeanor,” said Josh Moylan, Francisco’s East Carolina teammate. “He carries himself with confidence and is always the same guy every day, no matter the weather, tough workouts or situation in the game.”

This season Francisco swatted 13 home runs as East Carolina went 44-17 and won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

“It was a great year,” Francisco said. “I was proud of the way we played. We didn’t reach our ultimate goal of Omaha [and the College World Series], but we accomplished a lot of them.”

Francisco went 1-for-8 against Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals in Nashville, Tennessee, as he faced highly-touted pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker of the Commodores. It was a mere formality that Leiter and Rocker were first-round picks on Sunday night.

“It was a great opportunity,” Francisco said. “Both of those guys are top level arms. Rocker has the ability to throw five different pitches for strikes at any time and Leiter has a high spin-rate fastball that zooms through the zone.”

Texas Christian University outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) and Coastal Carolina University pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) are the area’s other most likely draftees as the proceedings will include 20 rounds in 2021.

An Abingdon graduate hasn’t been drafted since right-handed pitcher Sam Rutter went to the Atlanta Braves in the 46th round in 1990 and played three seasons in the minor leagues.

Francisco, ranked 289th in PerfectGame.org’s list of top draft prospects, will just wait and see if that drought ends either today or Tuesday.

“I will be around my family watching it,” he said.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

MLB Draft Schedule

Sunday: Round 1

Monday, 1 p.m.: Rounds 2-10

Tuesday, Noon: Rounds 11-20

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars
Sports News

WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars

  • Updated

Emma Harmon experienced a scrapbook worthy adventure in 2017 when she played on the Washington County softball team that advanced to the Senior League World Series in Delaware.

Now the King University student wants to help create another grand journey.

Harmon is an assistant coach for the Washington County Junior League squad that will host the Virginia State tournament this weekend.

TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters
Sports News

TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters

  • Updated

Some of the best college baseball players in the nation will be at DeVault Stadium tonight for the Team USA Collegiate National Team exhibition. Here are the rosters for "Stars" and "Stripes," 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts