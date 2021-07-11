MLB: Thomas Francisco awaiting his turn in the Amateur Draft

There will be prospects fretting, frustrated and fearful as the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday, but Thomas Francisco will not be among them.
The East Carolina University slugger is likely to get picked in an event that is always unpredictable, but if he doesn’t there will not be an incensed or irascible attitude from the 2018 Abingdon High School graduate.
“I’m very relaxed,” Francisco said. “I feel humbled to be in this position and regardless of what happens I will still be playing baseball either at ECU or professionally.”
Francisco has compiled a slash line of .348/.434/.532 over the course of three seasons and 126 games at East Carolina. He has homered 18 times, driven in 81 runs and has drawn 49 walks, while striking out just 47 times in 457 plate appearances.
There is also the versatility factor as he’s spent time at first base, third base, left field and designated hitter during his tenure with the Pirates.
His approach to the game is as professional as it comes too.
“I think the biggest thing about Thomas that everyone notices is his demeanor,” said Josh Moylan, Francisco’s East Carolina teammate. “He carries himself with confidence and is always the same guy every day, no matter the weather, tough workouts or situation in the game.”
This season Francisco swatted 13 home runs as East Carolina went 44-17 and won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.
“It was a great year,” Francisco said. “I was proud of the way we played. We didn’t reach our ultimate goal of Omaha [and the College World Series], but we accomplished a lot of them.”
Francisco went 1-for-8 against Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals in Nashville, Tennessee, as he faced highly-touted pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker of the Commodores. It was a mere formality that Leiter and Rocker were first-round picks on Sunday night.
“It was a great opportunity,” Francisco said. “Both of those guys are top level arms. Rocker has the ability to throw five different pitches for strikes at any time and Leiter has a high spin-rate fastball that zooms through the zone.”
Texas Christian University outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) and Coastal Carolina University pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) are the area’s other most likely draftees as the proceedings will include 20 rounds in 2021.
An Abingdon graduate hasn’t been drafted since right-handed pitcher Sam Rutter went to the Atlanta Braves in the 46th round in 1990 and played three seasons in the minor leagues.
Francisco, ranked 289th in PerfectGame.org’s list of top draft prospects, will just wait and see if that drought ends either today or Tuesday.
“I will be around my family watching it,” he said.
