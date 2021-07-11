MLB: Thomas Francisco awaiting his turn in the Amateur Draft

There will be prospects fretting, frustrated and fearful as the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday, but Thomas Francisco will not be among them.

The East Carolina University slugger is likely to get picked in an event that is always unpredictable, but if he doesn’t there will not be an incensed or irascible attitude from the 2018 Abingdon High School graduate.

“I’m very relaxed,” Francisco said. “I feel humbled to be in this position and regardless of what happens I will still be playing baseball either at ECU or professionally.”

Francisco has compiled a slash line of .348/.434/.532 over the course of three seasons and 126 games at East Carolina. He has homered 18 times, driven in 81 runs and has drawn 49 walks, while striking out just 47 times in 457 plate appearances.

There is also the versatility factor as he’s spent time at first base, third base, left field and designated hitter during his tenure with the Pirates.

His approach to the game is as professional as it comes too.