MLB: Sixty years have passed since Coeburn's Tracy Stallard threw that fateful fastball to Roger Maris at Yankee Stadium

That one pitch thrown to one particular batter on one autumn afternoon in 1961 that eventually landed in the right-field seats at Yankee Stadium was a moment that linked the New York Yankees slugger who hit it with the Boston Red Sox hurler who threw it for eternity and overshadowed anything else either one of them ever did again on a baseball field.
When Coeburn, Virginia, native Tracy Stallard passed away in Dec. 2017 the obituary written by the Associated Press and published by newspapers and websites across the world began, “Tracy Stallard, the pitcher who gave up Roger Maris’ record 61st home run in 1961, has died.”
Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the day Stallard threw a fateful fastball that made him the answer to a trivia question and forever lifted the Southwest Virginian from obscurity as the clout meant Maris surpassed the old single-season record of 60 home runs held by Babe Ruth.
Stallard was portrayed by actor Paul Gallo in the 2001 film 61* directed by Billy Crystal (which HBO will broadcast once again on Friday) and you can spot the right-hander in the black-and-white newsreel clips that appear in Ken Burns’ epic PBS “Baseball” documentary from 1994.
“ I’m glad he did it off me,” Stallard told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe in 1991. “Otherwise, I would never have been thought of again. That was about all I did and I’ve had a good time with it.”
Of course, Stallard did more than that and would have been remembered in these parts whether he had surrendered a timeless home run or not.
The 1956 graduate of Coeburn High School excelled in baseball, football and basketball for the Blue Knights and was so dominant on the mound that he never lost a game and went 8-0 and tossed two no-hitters as a senior.
Signed by the Boston Red Sox as an 18-year-old, he was pitching for a minor league team in Lafayette, Indiana, just a few days after graduating high school and was in the majors by 1960.
Stallard pitched seven seasons in the big leagues, appearing in 183 games and logging 764 2/3 innings for the Red Sox, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, yet his date with destiny occurred on the final day of the regular season on the first day of October in ‘61.
***
Stallard was 24-years-old with 46 appearances in the majors to his credit when he took the mound with Boston emblazoned across the front of his jersey and No. 39 on the back a few minutes past 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium on that cloudy, 70-degree Sunday afternoon.
He had faced the New York lineup loaded with All-Stars and future Hall of Famers seven times previously, so he knew what he was up against with a team that was on its way to yet another World Series championship.
There were 23,154 spectators in attendance (“I’ve met at least two million people who tell me they were there,” Stallard told Shaughnessy in ‘91) with Red Barber making the call on television station WPIX, Phil Rizzuto excitedly describing the scene on radio and Mel Allen providing newsreel commentary.
Stallard got Maris to fly out to a rookie left fielder by the name of Carl Yastrzemski in the first inning.
After striking out Tony Kubek to start the fourth inning, Stallard squared off against Maris once again.
His first pitch was high and outside, while his second offering was low and inside and prompted some fans in attendance to boo.
Stallard was in a bind in a game that was in a scoreless tie.
“ Just because he was going for the record, didn’t mean that I wasn’t going to pitch him any different than I normally would have,” Stallard told George Stone of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1981. “Maris had [Yogi] Berra and [Elston] Howard hitting behind him and with the game at 0-0, I didn’t want to walk him and have to pitch to those other guys with the go-ahead run on first.
“ I had the count 2-0 on him and I came down the middle with a fastball. I was in the position where I had to make him hit the ball. I gave him my best pitch but he met the ball well and lined it into the rightfield stands. Actually, I hated the fact that I gave up the run more so than the fact I was the one he set the record off of.”
Babe Ruth had owned the hallowed single-season record since 1927, but it now belonged to Maris.
Two interesting things stand out in regards to that game.
Boston only lost 1-0 and Stallard allowed just five hits over seven strong innings.
It was the only hit Maris managed in seven career at-bats against Stallard.
While most reporters swarmed Maris after the contest, a gaggle of newspapermen also gathered around Stallard’s locker in the visiting clubhouse.
“ I don’t feel bad about it all,” Stallard told Hy Hurwitz of the Boston Globe. “Why should I? The guy hit 60 home runs off a bunch of other pitchers in the league before he got me today.”
Maris gave props to his adversary.
“ Stallard is a good pitcher and he’s got good stuff. He was moving the ball around, but he had to come over the plate when he fell behind 2-0,” Maris told the media. “He was man enough to pitch to me to try to get me out.”
No. 25 for Maris had actually come against Wythe County, Virginia, native Jim Archer of the Kansas City A’s on June 19.
Maris failed to go yard in 11 at-bats against Johnson City, Tennessee’s Joe McClain of the Washington Senators in 1961.
Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman was a teammate of Stallard’s on that Red Sox team, but was on the disabled list for the final month of the season and was limited to 28 appearances in the summer of ‘61.
“ I remember Tracy and I were in the bullpen one day talking and saying what if one of us was pitching to Roger in the last game and he needed one home run?” Hillman told this newspaper in 1998. “If it was a nothing game, would we pitch to Roger or would we walk Roger? I remember Tracy saying he would throw it down the middle and if Roger hit it out for the record then he would walk off the mound smiling and say he just lost by one run.”
That was quite the moment of foreshadowing.
***
That duel with Maris would not be the only time Stallard was on the losing end of a history-making moment.
While pitching for the Mets on June 21, 1964, Stallard was the losing pitcher when Jim Bunning crafted a perfect game for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallard went 10-20 that season.
He finished his MLB career 30-47 with four saves and a 4.17 ERA and would pitch professionally until his swan song in 1972 in the Mexican League.
Wherever his journey took him during and after his playing days, people always wanted to know about that October day years prior.
George Stone of the Bristol Herald Courier made the trip to the Cincinnati suburbs – where Stallard was working at the time – to interview the former pitcher in regards to the 20th anniversary of the event.
Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe called him up on the 30th anniversary.
When Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa eclipsed Maris’ mark in 1998, Stallard was flooded with interview requests. The same occurred when Barry Bonds hit 73 homers in 2001.
When one Boston scribe asked him in the aftermath of the moment, “How does it feel to give up the 61st homer?” Stallard replied “Ah, how does it feel when you write a lousy story?”
Stallard had a way with words and even left famed broadcaster Howard Cosell speechless in an interview on New York television during Stallard’s tenure with the Mets.
From “Like It Is,” Cosell’s 1974 book:
Q: Have you ever been embarrassed on the air?
A: Of course I’ve been embarrassed. When a guest says to you, ‘Let’s see, do I bulls*** you or do you bulls*** me,’ you better believe it’s embarrassing. That’s exactly what a pitcher named Tracy Stallard said to me, live, on a local television show a number of years ago.”
Stallard remained a hometown hero in Coeburn.
The Eastside High School baseball team plays at Tracy Stallard Field.
“ We lived near his house in the Sandy Ridge community, about five miles outside of Coeburn and our parents were good friends,” said David Mitchell, a star athlete at Coeburn High School in the 1970s who later played both baseball and basketball at the University of Tennessee. “When I was 13-years-old playing baseball, Tracy and Hub Gray were our coaches. As a pitcher, Tracy taught me to throw inside, how to set up the curveball …He showed me and my brother, Hurley, how to place our fingers on the baseball for a curve, slider, knuckleball and change-up. In college, my teammates knew who Tracy was.”
Stallard was an avid golfer for decades and could be found on golf courses near and far until he died four years ago. Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was his home course and he once won a tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, hosted by the family of Roger Maris.
Maris is no longer the holder of the single-season home run record (he’s now seventh in the record book behind guys whose achievements were tainted due to their ties to performance-enhancing drugs), but his home run on Oct. 1, 1961 remains one of baseball’s most important moments.
One pitch.
One batter.
One moment.
Forever linked.
“ We knew what was going on back then, but we didn’t think that much about it,” Stallard told the Boston Globe in 1991. “It seems like it’s bigger now. … Even that winter, after he hit it, nobody ever said too much about it. All the kids know it now. Kids who weren’t even born.”
Stallard vs. Maris
Oct. 1, 1961
New York Yankees 1, Boston Red Sox 0
Boston 000 000 000—0 4 0
New York 000 100 00x—1 5 0
Stallard, Nichols (8) and Nixon. Stafford, Reniff (7), Arroyo (8) and Howard, Blanchard (7). W – Stafford (14-9). L – Stallard (2-7). S – Arroyo (29). HR – Maris (NY), 4th, none on. Attendance – 23,154. Time of Game – 1 hour, 57 minutes.
Another Anniversary
This date holds significance for another performance by a local baseball legend.
On Oct. 1, 1903, Rural Retreat, Virginia, native Deacon Phillippe of the Pittsburgh Pirates outpitched Boston’s Cy Young in becoming the winning pitcher in the first-ever World Series game.
The left-hander struck out 10, walked none and scattered six hits in a 7-3 victory over homestanding Boston at the Huntington Avenue Grounds.
Phillippe hurled five complete games in 13 days in the first Fall Classic, but Boston triumphed five games to three in the best-of-nine event.