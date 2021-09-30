MLB: Sixty years have passed since Coeburn's Tracy Stallard threw that fateful fastball to Roger Maris at Yankee Stadium

There were 23,154 spectators in attendance (“I’ve met at least two million people who tell me they were there,” Stallard told Shaughnessy in ‘91) with Red Barber making the call on television station WPIX, Phil Rizzuto excitedly describing the scene on radio and Mel Allen providing newsreel commentary.

Stallard got Maris to fly out to a rookie left fielder by the name of Carl Yastrzemski in the first inning.

After striking out Tony Kubek to start the fourth inning, Stallard squared off against Maris once again.

His first pitch was high and outside, while his second offering was low and inside and prompted some fans in attendance to boo.

Stallard was in a bind in a game that was in a scoreless tie.

“ Just because he was going for the record, didn’t mean that I wasn’t going to pitch him any different than I normally would have,” Stallard told George Stone of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1981. “Maris had [Yogi] Berra and [Elston] Howard hitting behind him and with the game at 0-0, I didn’t want to walk him and have to pitch to those other guys with the go-ahead run on first.