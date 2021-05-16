MLB: Science Hill grads Daniel Norris, Will Craig achieved something on Saturday that hadn't been done since 1962

Two Science Hill High School graduates played in MLB games on Saturday and both contributed to victories for their teams.

Daniel Norris pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the Detroit Tigers in their 9-8 triumph over the Chicago Cubs, while Will Craig went 1-for-4 and scored a run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Norris struck out two and allowed just one hit in his outing. Taking over for starting pitcher Jose Urena, he struck out Ian Happ to end the third inning.

Norris lowered his ERA to 6.14.

Craig collected a fifth-inning single off Giants starter Johnny Cueto and later scored. He is hitting .182 in three games for the Pirates in 2021.

It marked the first time two Science Hill grads played in MLB games on the same day since May 27, 1962, when Ernie Ferrell Bowman pinch-hit for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets and Joe McClain pitched in relief for the Washington Senators against the Cleveland Indians.