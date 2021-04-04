 Skip to main content
MLB: Science Hill grad Norris pitches, Science Hill grad Little umpires in Cleveland's win over Detroit
norris

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning against Kansas City on Sunday.

 Charlie Riedel

Daniel Norris didn’t have a good day on the mound Sunday afternoon for the Detroit Tigers.

The former Science Hill High School ace allowed four runs in the seventh inning in being tagged with the loss as his team suffered a 9-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Norris (0-1, 12.00 ERA) yielded four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief, while recording one strikeout. The left-handed pitcher yielded a two-run single to Yu Chang and a two-run homer to Jordan Luplow in the disastrous outing.

Norris wasn’t the only Science Hill graduate on the field Sunday. Will Little served as the first-base umpire and is in his ninth season calling MLB games.

