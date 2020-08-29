 Skip to main content
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates option Will Craig to training facility
Pirates 2019 Baseball

This is a 2019 photo of Will Craig of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team. 

 Gerald Herbert

Will Craig’s first go-around in the big leagues turned out to be brief.

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned the ex-Science Hill High School slugger to the team’s alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, prior to Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Craig made his MLB debut on Thursday against St. Louis, starting at first base, making eight putouts and going 0-for-3 at the plate.

He struck out in his lone plate appearance on Saturday against Milwaukee.

