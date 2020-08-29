MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates option Will Craig to training facility

Will Craig’s first go-around in the big leagues turned out to be brief.
The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned the ex-Science Hill High School slugger to the team’s alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, prior to Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Craig made his MLB debut on Thursday against St. Louis, starting at first base, making eight putouts and going 0-for-3 at the plate.
He struck out in his lone plate appearance on Saturday against Milwaukee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!