MLB: Pirates first baseman Will Craig (Science Hill) commits fielding blunder in Pittsburgh's loss to Cubs

Hendricks improved to 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA, part of an overall surge by the Cubs following a sluggish start that has them fighting with St. Louis for early control of the NL Central.

"These guys have figured out who they are and settled into the season," Ross said. "I think we figured some things out as well."

PITTSBURGH'S PLUNGE

Tyler Anderson (3-5) dropped his second consecutive decision thanks in part to Craig's baffling decision and a little bit of bad luck. Anderson appeared to hit Wisdom leading off the fourth, a call that was reversed to a foul ball on replay. Four pitches later Wisdom sent a fly ball over the fence in left-center field to make it 4-0. The homer was Wisdom's first in the major leagues since Sept. 15, 2018 when he played for St. Louis.

Anderson surrendered four runs — three earned — four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Reynolds and Polanco went deep on back-to-back pitches from Hendricks in the fifth. Pérez, who came in hitting just .098, pulled the Pirates within one with a home run in the seventh.

Pittsburgh loaded the base in the eighth but couldn't pull even and lost for the ninth time in 10 games. The Pirates are 6-20 since scratching above .500 at 12-11 a month ago.