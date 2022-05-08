MLB; Norris suffers loss as Cubs fall to Dodgers

CHICAGO -- The first start in nearly two years for Science Hill High School graduate Daniel Norris did not go well.
The Chicago Cubs left-hander was charged with three runs in 1 1/3 innings of work and tagged with the loss in a 6-2 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Wrigley Field in the second game of a doubleheader.
After working a perfect first inning, Norris began the second by walking Will Smith, Max Muncy and Justin Turner consecutively to load the bases. Following a strikeout of Cody Bellinger, Cubs manager David Ross lifted Norris in favor of Keegan Thompson.
Thompson allowed all three of the runners he inherited from Norris to score.
Only 14 of the 32 pitches Norris threw went for strikes in the southpaw’s first start since Aug. 2, 2020, when he was with the Detroit Tigers. His record fell to 0-2 and his ERA rose to 8.59.
The catcher for Chicago was Yan Gomes, the son-in-law of former East Tennessee State University and MLB pitcher Atlee Hammaker.