Daniel Norris is giving the National League’s Central Division another go.

The former Science Hill High School star signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds and will report immediately to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, the club announced on Wednesday.

This will be Norris’ third stint with a NL team and the previous two experiences did not go well for the veteran left-hander.

He was 1-0 with a 6.64 ERA in 18 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline and was left off the team’s postseason roster.

Norris was 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 27 outings for the Chicago Cubs last summer and was released by the club in July.

Norris, 29, has also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in a nine-season MLB career and his numbers at the game’s highest level include a 22-38 record, one save and 4.71 ERA in 208 appearances.

Twenty of his 22 wins, 451 of his 534 strikeouts, 489 1/3 of his 569 2/3 innings, his save and both of his hits at the plate (including a home run) in the big leagues have occurred in a Detroit uniform and he ended the 2022 season with the Tigers.

He should have a strong chance at making Cincinnati’s opening-day roster as the Reds were hurt by a beleaguered bullpen last year.