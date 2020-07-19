Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Grimm, Devin Williams and Josh Hader watch during a practice session Monday, July 13, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash

The opening-day roster for the Milwaukee Brewers will include veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm.

The Virginia High graduate was informed on Sunday that he had landed a spot on Milwaukee’s 30-man roster in advance of Friday’s opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Grimm pitched to the tune of a 1.93 ERA in five spring training outings and the 31-year-old reliever picked up where he left off during the team’s summer camp. In an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, Grimm struck out Ryon Healy, Jace Peterson and Eric Sogard in crafting a scoreless inning.

He got the save in Sunday’s scrimmage, striking out Christian Yelich to end the game.

Grimm did not pitch in the majors last season and spent time in the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds organizations.

He is 20-23 with four saves and a 4.98 ERA in 306 career regular-season MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.

He won a World Series ring in 2016 with the Cubs, the team Milwaukee faces in a three-game series to start 2020.

