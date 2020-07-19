The opening-day roster for the Milwaukee Brewers will include veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm.
The Virginia High graduate was informed on Sunday that he had landed a spot on Milwaukee’s 30-man roster in advance of Friday’s opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Grimm pitched to the tune of a 1.93 ERA in five spring training outings and the 31-year-old reliever picked up where he left off during the team’s summer camp. In an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, Grimm struck out Ryon Healy, Jace Peterson and Eric Sogard in crafting a scoreless inning.
He got the save in Sunday’s scrimmage, striking out Christian Yelich to end the game.
Grimm did not pitch in the majors last season and spent time in the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds organizations.
He is 20-23 with four saves and a 4.98 ERA in 306 career regular-season MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.
He won a World Series ring in 2016 with the Cubs, the team Milwaukee faces in a three-game series to start 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.