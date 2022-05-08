 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB: Justin Grimm shuts down Twins

grimm

Justin Grimm

 The Associated Press

Justin Grimm of the Oakland Athletics worked effectively and efficiently on Sunday afternoon.

The former Virginia High star needed just 10 pitches to breeze through the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins.

After Nick Gordon reached on an error by A’s first baseman Christian Bethancourt to begin the inning, Grimm got Gio Urshella on a flyout and then induced rookie Royce Lewis to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

A veteran right-hander, Grimm has a 5.63 ERA in nine outings this season for Oakland.

