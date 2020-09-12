MLB: Jose Abreu's three-run homer dooms Daniel Norris (Science Hill) in outing for Detroit Tigers

Daniel Norris was taken deep in his latest outing for the Detroit Tigers.
The former Science Hill High School star surrendered a three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the fourth inning of his team’s 14-0 road loss to the Chicago White Sox.
It was just the second longball yielded this season by Norris, who allowed two hits, walked two and struck out three over 1 1/3 innings of relief. He has a 3.63 ERA in nine games (one start) this summer for the Tigers.
