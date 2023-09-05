Hunter Stratton’s MLB debut was a sterling success.

The Sullivan East High School graduate struck out two batters over two scoreless innings in his initial outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Taking over in the eighth inning for fellow reliever Thomas Hatch and wearing a white No. 63 jersey with his number stitched across the back, Stratton’s first pitch was a swinging strike to Mark Canha.

Canha popped out and Willy Adames flied out to begin the eighth, before Sal Frelick tripled, Andruw Monasterio walked and Brice Turang was hit by a pitch.

Stratton then fanned Tyrone Taylor with the bases loaded to record his first MLB strikeout.

In the ninth, Stratton was perfect (save for a pitch-clock violation resulted in a ball) as the 26-year-old right-hander got 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich on a groundout, struck out William Conteras and then coaxed pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez on a pop-out to Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes in foul territory.

Stratton was promoted to the majors on Monday from Triple-A Indianapolis in becoming the first East alum to reach the big leagues.

