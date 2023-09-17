Hunter Stratton pitched 2 1/3 solid innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Evan Carter scored the only run for the Texas Rangers on Saturday as the duo from Northeast Tennessee continued to fare well in their first weeks as Major League Baseball players.

Stratton, a right-hander who attended Sullivan East High School, had his longest outing to date in the bigs in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 loss at PNC Park.

He yielded one run in 2 1/3 innings, while walking one batter and notching two strikeouts.

Taking over for Pittsburgh starter Luis L. Ortiz – like Stratton, a former hurler for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates – with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and two runners on, Stratton got Oswaldo Cabrera on a lineout to center field.

In the sixth inning, Stratton struck out D.J. LeMahieu, walked Aaron Judge, yielded a double to Gleyber Torres, uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Judge to score, then escaped further damage by retiring Austin Wells and Giancarlo Stanton on grounders.

Stratton worked a perfect seventh as he got Anthony Volpe on a grounder, fanned Estevan Florial and got Oswaldo Peraza via another groundout.

In the first four outings of his MLB career, Stratton has a 2.45 ERA over the course of 7 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Opponents are hitting just .192 against him.

Stratton was promoted to the majors on Sept. 4 from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Carter went 1-for-3, scored a run and the Elizabethton High School graduate made a nice diving catch in left field for the Rangers in their 2-1 loss at Cleveland.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Marcus Semien doubled home Carter for his 89th RBI of the season. Carter, who had reached by collecting a single off Tanner Bibee, was the only Rangers player to advance past second base.

The 21-year-old Carter has a .304/.414/.478 slash line with one home run and three RBIs in nine games since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 8.