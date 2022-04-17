MLB: Grimm pitches well

Four up, four down.

That was how things played out for Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm on Saturday afternoon as he worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his team’s 7-5 triumph over the homestanding Toronto Blue Jays.

Taking over on the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, Grimm struck out Bradley Zimmer swinging for his 370th career regular-season strikeout in the big leagues.

The former Virginia High standout then breezed through the seventh inning as he struck out Raimel Tapia and the then retired Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on flyballs.

It was the second straight day that Grimm had gotten Guerrero Jr. out.

The veteran right-hander has a 3.00 ERA in three appearances for the A’s.