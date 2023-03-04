Gavin Cross made his Cactus League debut for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night and it turned out to be a memorable experience for the Tennessee High graduate.

Cross went 1-for-2 with a triple and a strikeout in KC’s 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise, Arizona.

Taking over in center field to begin the top of the sixth inning and wearing a powder-blue No. 91 jersey, Cross connected on a 1-0 pitch from right-hander Jordan Leasure in the bottom of the sixth inning and deposited it down the right-field line, motoring his way to third base to cap his first plate appearance in a MLB spring training game.

Kansas City slugger Franmil Reyes, being interviewed by broadcasters Jake Eisenberg and Jeff Montgomery on the Bally Sports Kansas City telecast at the time, gave Cross applause after his hit.

Leasure had just entered the game for fellow reliever Landon Knack, a former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University star.

Knack allowed two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers, walking none and striking out three.

Cross struck out in the eighth inning against Adam Kolarek, a veteran lefty who played for the Oakland Athletics last summer.

Rated the Royals’ No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com, Cross was the ninth overall selection in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft out of Virginia Tech. He made his pro debut last season, spending a bulk of the summer with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.