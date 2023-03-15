Gavin Cross crushed a pitch in the Cactus League on Tuesday night.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star connected for a no-doubt solo home run in the seventh inning for the Kansas City Royals in their 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in an exhibition game in Surprise, Arizona.

Cross connected on a 1-2 offering from Reds reliever Hunter Strickland and deposited the pitch well over the wall in right-center field.

Cross blasted a long foul ball off Strickland two pitches before his yard job.

Strickland has spent nine seasons in the big leagues and won a World Series ring with the San Francisco Giants in 2014.

Cross is in his second season as a pro after being selected by the Kansas City Royals with the ninth overall pick in last July’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He spent last season with the rookie-league Arizona Complex League Royals and Low-A Columbia Fireflies.

Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com both have him ranked as the top prospect in KC’s system.

Cross grounded out against another veteran MLB hurler, Buck Farmer, for the game’s final out on Tuesday.

He has played in two Cactus League games with the Royals and is 2-for-4 with a triple and homer. He also took part in an exhibition game against World Baseball Classic participant Great Britain where he was 0-for-1 with a walk, hit by pitch and run scored.

In a backfield B game played on Monday, he singled off one-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers.