 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: Former SHHS star Will Craig, now with Pirates, has a good weekend in Atlanta
0 comments

MLB: Former SHHS star Will Craig, now with Pirates, has a good weekend in Atlanta

{{featured_button_text}}
craig

Pittsburgh’s Will Craig grew up a fan of the Atlanta Braves.

 The Associated Press

Like many other kids from his neck of the woods, Will Craig grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves and his favorite player back in the day was Chipper Jones.

That’s why the ABs that the former Science Hill High School star got recently in the ATL held some extra meaning.

Craig went 6-for-10 with three walks and a RBI for the Pittsburgh Pirates during a four-game weekend series against the Braves at Truist Park. Several family members and high school friends made the trip to Georgia and Craig relished the chance to compete against the franchise he used to cheer for.

“Definitely playing against my childhood team was awesome,” Craig said on Sunday. “Being able to hear the [tomahawk chop] chants brings back memories from when I was a kid.”

Craig has made plenty of new memories during his second tour of duty in the big leagues.

After a brief two-game stint with the Pirates last August, Craig was recalled to Pittsburgh on May 13 and is hitting .281 in 10 games.

His first major league hit was a homer against San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval 12 days ago. Will’s wife, Morgan, was there at PNC Park to witness the solo blast that traveled 395 feet and cleared the fence in right-center field at an exit velocity of 107.8 miles-per-hour.

Craig was able to retrieve the keepsake from Jordan Van Thiel, a recent University of Pittsburgh graduate who snagged the souvenir.

“Basically a Pirate staffer came out to my seat and asked for the ball,” Van Thiel said. “I negotiated a little to get a bat and an autographed ball, but I was always gonna make sure that he got the ball since that’s obviously a pretty special one to have for him.”

Does that make Van Thiel a lifetime member of the Will Craig fan club?

“Oh, for sure,” Van Thiel said. “Definitely rooting for him and hoping maybe I can catch another home run of his.”

Craig has experienced some ups and downs since his return to the majors, but the 26-year-old first baseman appears to be getting more comfortable with each plate appearance. His on-base percentage currently sits at .361.

“Every level has an adjustment period and I do believe it takes time for most players to adjust,” Craig said. “And I feel like I’m on track in my adjustment period.”

He had two-hit games on Thursday and Friday in Atlanta.

According to social media stats guru Doug Kern, a ninth-inning RBI single in Friday’s 20-1 loss to the Braves gave Craig an obscure spot in Major League Baseball history. Kern posted on Twitter that Craig became the second player in MLB’s modern era with an RBI to break up a shutout of 20-0 or worse in the ninth inning. Boston’s Dave Stapleton in 1980 was the other guy to do it.

Folks from Johnson City, Tennessee, have been closely following the progress of Craig and Daniel Norris, another ex-Science Hill star in the big leagues.

A relief pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Norris entered Monday’s game against Cleveland with a 5.74 ERA in 15 outings. Pittsburgh and Detroit are scheduled to square off in a three-game series in September.

Reed Hayes (Baltimore Orioles), Will Carter (Chicago White Sox) and Landon Knack (Los Angeles Dodgers) are other Science Hill grads in the minors. Knack is Craig’s brother-in-law.

“Having Daniel and I able to represent our city and school in the major leagues is awesome. To be able to show that we can compete at a high level despite being from a smaller area and we have several other high school teammates on track too,” Craig said. “It helps show baseball in our area is definitely something to watch.”

While playing first base for the Pirates, Craig has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in the big leagues. The dude from Northeast Tennessee is not taking it for granted.

“The biggest thing is just being able to have my family there and being able to finally play with guys you watched for years on TV and be next to them and have conversations with Buster Posey, Evan Longoria, Freddie Freeman and guys like that,” Craig said. “It’s been amazing to be able to live a lifelong dream and have my family there with me for a couple of games.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Braving It

Whether it was at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium (originally known as Atlanta Stadium), Turner Field or Truist Park (SunTrust Park when it opened in 2017), several locals in the pros have had their moments in Atlanta against the Braves:

Kevin Barker – The Virginia High graduate went 0-for-2 at Turner Field while a member of the Cincinnati Reds during the 2009 season.

Dave Campbell – The ex-East Tennessee State University pitcher was a reliever for the Braves during the 1977 and 1978 seasons. Three of his four career victories came at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Will Craig – The Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman who attended Science Hill High School was 6-for-10 with three walks and a RBI in a four-game series at Truist Park that concluded Sunday.

Jimmy Gobble – The left-handed pitcher for the Kansas City Royals allowed three runs over five innings and was 0-for-2 at the plate in his lone game at Turner Field in 2004. The John Battle High School graduate got a no-decision.

Ed Goodson – He made his MLB debut in Atlanta on Sept. 5, 1970 for the San Francisco Giants and got his first big-league hit that day off Braves starter Mike McQueen. He later played 47 games for the Braves during the 1975 season. All told, Goodson compiled a .317 batting average in 59 career games in Atlanta.

Justin Grimm – The right-hander who starred at Virginia High and the University of Georgia pitched in three games at Turner Field and made one appearance at the current stadium during his time with the Chicago Cubs.

Atlee Hammaker – The former East Tennessee State University ace pitcher was 3-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 12 career outings (eight starts) in Atlanta during his time with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. The left-hander’s most memorable trip to Atlanta came on Sept. 27, 1987, when he started for the Giants in a contest that was future Hall of Famer Phil Niekro’s final MLB game for the Braves.

Daniel Norris – During the final series ever played at Turner Field in 2016, the ex-Science Hill High School star pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts for the Detroit Tigers in their 6-2 win over the Braves. He lost his only start at Atlanta’s current stadium in 2019.

Jim Pankovits – The utility man born in Lee County, Virginia, hit .296 in 16 games at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium during his time with the Houston Astros from 1984-88.

Tracy Stallard – The Coeburn, Virginia, native made one start in Atlanta on June 4, 1966, the first season for the Braves in Georgia after the franchise moved from Milwaukee. He allowed three runs in three innings while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader and was tagged with the loss.

Billy Wagner – The last of the former Tazewell High School star’s 422 regular-season saves came on Oct. 3, 2010, at Turner Field as he spent the final year of his 16-season career closing games for the Atlanta Braves. He pitched in two games at Fulton County Stadium and went 6-2 with four saves and a 1.68 ERA in 63 games at Turner Field. He pitched in two playoff games in Atlanta (1997, 1999) while a member of the Houston Astros.

Ed Whitson – The only career ejection on the MLB level for the former Unicoi County High School pitcher occurred in Atlanta in 1984 while Whitson was with the San Diego Padres. He was ejected by Steve Rippley after throwing at Braves pitcher Pascual Perez and when a brawl erupted later between the teams, Whitson emerged from the clubhouse shirtless and had to be restrained by Padres bullpen coach Harry Dunlop. All told, Whitson was 4-6 with two saves and a 4.86 ERA in 21 games (15 starts) at Fulton County Stadium during his lengthy career.

Dan Wright – While pitching for the Chicago White Sox in 2002, the former Sullivan South High School standout was pinned with the loss as he surrendered home runs to Rafael Furcal and Andruw Jones in a 9-1 setback.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts