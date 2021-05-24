MLB: Former SHHS star Will Craig, now with Pirates, has a good weekend in Atlanta

Folks from Johnson City, Tennessee, have been closely following the progress of Craig and Daniel Norris, another ex-Science Hill star in the big leagues.

A relief pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Norris entered Monday’s game against Cleveland with a 5.74 ERA in 15 outings. Pittsburgh and Detroit are scheduled to square off in a three-game series in September.

Reed Hayes (Baltimore Orioles), Will Carter (Chicago White Sox) and Landon Knack (Los Angeles Dodgers) are other Science Hill grads in the minors. Knack is Craig’s brother-in-law.

“Having Daniel and I able to represent our city and school in the major leagues is awesome. To be able to show that we can compete at a high level despite being from a smaller area and we have several other high school teammates on track too,” Craig said. “It helps show baseball in our area is definitely something to watch.”

While playing first base for the Pirates, Craig has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in the big leagues. The dude from Northeast Tennessee is not taking it for granted.

“The biggest thing is just being able to have my family there and being able to finally play with guys you watched for years on TV and be next to them and have conversations with Buster Posey, Evan Longoria, Freddie Freeman and guys like that,” Craig said. “It’s been amazing to be able to live a lifelong dream and have my family there with me for a couple of games.”

