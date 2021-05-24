MLB: Former SHHS star Will Craig, now with Pirates, has a good weekend in Atlanta

Like many other kids from his neck of the woods, Will Craig grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves and his favorite player back in the day was Chipper Jones.
That’s why the ABs that the former Science Hill High School star got recently in the ATL held some extra meaning.
Craig went 6-for-10 with three walks and a RBI for the Pittsburgh Pirates during a four-game weekend series against the Braves at Truist Park. Several family members and high school friends made the trip to Georgia and Craig relished the chance to compete against the franchise he used to cheer for.
“Definitely playing against my childhood team was awesome,” Craig said on Sunday. “Being able to hear the [tomahawk chop] chants brings back memories from when I was a kid.”
Craig has made plenty of new memories during his second tour of duty in the big leagues.
After a brief two-game stint with the Pirates last August, Craig was recalled to Pittsburgh on May 13 and is hitting .281 in 10 games.
His first major league hit was a homer against San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval 12 days ago. Will’s wife, Morgan, was there at PNC Park to witness the solo blast that traveled 395 feet and cleared the fence in right-center field at an exit velocity of 107.8 miles-per-hour.
Craig was able to retrieve the keepsake from Jordan Van Thiel, a recent University of Pittsburgh graduate who snagged the souvenir.
“Basically a Pirate staffer came out to my seat and asked for the ball,” Van Thiel said. “I negotiated a little to get a bat and an autographed ball, but I was always gonna make sure that he got the ball since that’s obviously a pretty special one to have for him.”
Does that make Van Thiel a lifetime member of the Will Craig fan club?
“Oh, for sure,” Van Thiel said. “Definitely rooting for him and hoping maybe I can catch another home run of his.”
Craig has experienced some ups and downs since his return to the majors, but the 26-year-old first baseman appears to be getting more comfortable with each plate appearance. His on-base percentage currently sits at .361.
“Every level has an adjustment period and I do believe it takes time for most players to adjust,” Craig said. “And I feel like I’m on track in my adjustment period.”
He had two-hit games on Thursday and Friday in Atlanta.
According to social media stats guru Doug Kern, a ninth-inning RBI single in Friday’s 20-1 loss to the Braves gave Craig an obscure spot in Major League Baseball history. Kern posted on Twitter that Craig became the second player in MLB’s modern era with an RBI to break up a shutout of 20-0 or worse in the ninth inning. Boston’s Dave Stapleton in 1980 was the other guy to do it.
Folks from Johnson City, Tennessee, have been closely following the progress of Craig and Daniel Norris, another ex-Science Hill star in the big leagues.
A relief pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Norris entered Monday’s game against Cleveland with a 5.74 ERA in 15 outings. Pittsburgh and Detroit are scheduled to square off in a three-game series in September.
Reed Hayes (Baltimore Orioles), Will Carter (Chicago White Sox) and Landon Knack (Los Angeles Dodgers) are other Science Hill grads in the minors. Knack is Craig’s brother-in-law.
“Having Daniel and I able to represent our city and school in the major leagues is awesome. To be able to show that we can compete at a high level despite being from a smaller area and we have several other high school teammates on track too,” Craig said. “It helps show baseball in our area is definitely something to watch.”
While playing first base for the Pirates, Craig has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in the big leagues. The dude from Northeast Tennessee is not taking it for granted.
“The biggest thing is just being able to have my family there and being able to finally play with guys you watched for years on TV and be next to them and have conversations with Buster Posey, Evan Longoria, Freddie Freeman and guys like that,” Craig said. “It’s been amazing to be able to live a lifelong dream and have my family there with me for a couple of games.”
