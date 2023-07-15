The small community of Blaine, Tennessee, is now the proud hometown of a Major League Baseball player.

Former Grainger High School superstar Trey Cabbage was promoted to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and made his MLB debut against the Houston Astros in a game in which his new teammate, Shohei Ohtani, was the starting pitcher for the home side.

Wearing No. 25, Cabbage officially became a big leaguer in the bottom of the eighth inning, pinch-hitting for Michael Stefanic with one out and facing Houston reliever Bryan Abreu in the Angels’ eventual 7-5 setback.

He grounded into a 4-6 fielder’s choice on the first pitch he saw, an 88.6 mile-per-hour slider, as second baseman Mauricio Dubon tossed the ball to shortstop Jeremy Pena to force Matt Thaiss out at second. Cabbage was subsequently lifted for pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez.

Plenty of people back in Blaine and nearby localities such as Rutledge, Bean Station, Powder Springs and Washburn were tuned in.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Chad Tate, Cabbage’s baseball coach at Grainger. “I don’t know how to describe it. I am just so happy for him and his family. He has done it the hard way, which makes it even more rewarding. He has had to battle through some injuries and setbacks, but just kept going to work every day. I am just so proud of him, because I know how hard he has worked and how much he has sacrificed and how tough he is.”

It is indeed a life-altering moment for the 26-year-old, who toiled in the minors for eight years, beating the bushes before getting the call to the big leagues.

The Angels had no choice after their roster was ravaged by injuries and Cabbage crushed opposing pitching while playing for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. He raked to the tune of a .287/.358/.576 slash line to go along with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, 58 runs, 24 stolen bases, 16 doubles and three triples. Many of those 23 homers were of the tape-measure variety.

He had been among the final cuts in spring training with Los Angeles as he hit .258/.378/.452 with one home run and five RBIs in 21 Cactus League games.

With his powerful left-handed swing, Cabbage has been spraying line drives all over the field since he first gripped a bat as a kid growing up in Northeast Tennessee.

“We knew Trey was special before he even got to Grainger High School,” Tate said. “He hit third and played third base or shortstop from day one of his freshman season. I would say moving into his junior season is when things really started amping up and you knew that he had the opportunity to do some really special stuff.”

Cabbage compiled a .495 batting average and .659 on-base percentage as a senior to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

He was also a hoops star and scored 15 points against Sullivan East in the first round of the 2015 TSSAA Region 1-AA boys basketball tournament. In a game against McMinn Central he broke the rim on a putback dunk.

He sported a 4.0 GPA and was a finalist for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award (Holston’s Peyton Garrett won it that year) and one of the reasons was his kindness and lack of an ego at Grainger.

For instance, Cabbage once noticed a classmate who was having a hard time and appeared to be wearing the same clothes to school each day. So, he gathered up some of his own clothes, gave them to some school counselors and instructed them to anonymously give the threads to the kid who was struggling.

Cabbage might’ve been the big man on campus, but he was the most dedicated dude walking the halls at the school in Rutledge, Tennessee, which is located about a 90-minute drive from downtown Bristol.

“Trey is the hardest working player I have ever coached,” Tate said. “No one knows about the hours and days he put in when no one else was around. He is blessed with talent and athleticism but his work ethic is the number one reason he has this opportunity.”

Cabbbage was drafted in the fourth round (110th overall) by the Minnesota Twins in the 2015 MLB Draft and forewent a scholarship offer to the University of Tennessee to sign with the organization.

He spent six seasons in the franchise’s minor league system, including appearing in 44 games over two seasons with the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins, and advanced to the Double-A level.

Cabbage signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a minor league free agent following the 2021 season and hit well for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas last summer before his season came to an end after 30 games when he fractured his left forearm in a collision at first base on May 13, 2022.

He spent some time with Tomateros de Culiacan of the Mexican Pacific Winter League prior to his spring training stint with the Angels and home run barrage in the Pacific Coast League.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Cabbage has spent time at shortstop, right field, left field, center field, third base, first base and designated hitter during his professional career and that versatility should help provide him with opportunities while with the Angels.

Cabbage joins the long list of players from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to reach the game’s highest level.

Phil Garner began his high school career at Rutledge in Grainger County before transferring to Bearden in Knoxville and becoming a multi-sport stud. He grew into an everyday big-league player and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series.

First baseman Kevin Barker of the Milwaukee Brewers (1999) and pitcher Justin Grimm of the Texas Rangers (2012) attended Virginia High and like Cabbage both made their MLB debuts against the Houston Astros.

Whatever transpires next for Cabbage in the majors, he’s already achieved one major accomplishment as his name will be there in the all-time MLB directory between Putsy Caballero and Enos Cabell.